Bonaire announces new inter-island connectivity with Jetair Caribbean Starting February 2023

Jetair Caribbean in partnership with Flamingo International Airport and Tourism Corporation Bonaire announced that it will include Bonaire in its portfolio of destinations with new direct jet flights to Bonaire from Aruba and Curaçao, starting February 2023.

There will be two weekly flights to/from Aruba and to/from Curaçao on Wednesdays and Fridays with comfortable 70-seater jet aircraft. By adding these new inter -island flights it will increase the opportunity for visitors from our sister islands to visit Bonaire. The flight to/from Curaçao will provide convenient connections to the Jetair flight to/from Medellin.

According to Robert Maas, CEO Jetair Caribbean, “We are very pleased to announce yet another destination in our network and most importantly completing the connection between the ABC islands.”

According to Miles B M Mercera, CEO Tourism Corporation Bonaire “This is great news and will support our inter-island connectivity. We see this as a great opportunity to offer more connections to both our local/inter island and international visitors.”

“We are working hard to provide Bonaire with more and affordable connections to the neighboring islands. That’s why we are very happy with Jetair as a new partner that will provide the island with the much needed connectivity,” said Maarten van der Scheer CEO of Flamingo International Airport.

Jetair Caribbean will operate as per the following schedule.

Wednesdays

4J110 CUR-AUA 17:50-18:25

4J110 AUA-BON 19:10-20:00

4J110 BON-CUR 20:45-21:10

Fridays

4J110 CUR-BON 07:15-07:40

4J110 BON-AUA 08:25-09:15

4J110 AUA-CUR 10:00-10:30

For more information, please send an email to marketing@bonaireisland.com or visit: http://www.jetaircaribbean.com.