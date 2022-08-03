KONTEINER YEN DI MUEBLES PA SKOL I BUKI TA ENRIKESÉ E EKSPERENSHA NA A.E. GOILO SCHOOL

Willemstad 2 di Ougùstùs 2022 – E próksimo aña eskolar lo ta un eksperensha nobo pa e alumnonan di A.E. Goilo School después ku nan a risibí konteiner yená ku muebles, material edukashonal i buki ku a keda mandá for di Irene School na Ulanda pa nan.

E muchanan, mayoria di e barionan den bisendario di e skol, lo gosa di un ambiente eskolar diferente ku lo habri nan apetit pa konosementu i tambe ta un estímulo enorme pa nan maestronan entusiasmá pa duna les.

Refineria di Kòrsou (RdK) i CIBC FirstCaribbean a kolaborá ku Stichting Help de Schoolkinderen di Kòrsou, pa por manda e material pa Kòrsou. Tabatin asina tantu entusiasmo ora e konteiner a yega i a baha esaki, komo e promé di tres konteiner ku a keda mandá ku muebles di skol, material edukativo i buki den forma optimal pero ku no ta keda usá mas pa Irene School na Ulanda.

Stichting Help de Schoolkinderen van Curaçao a intervení pa haña e material i a perkurá pa regla e transporte pa Kòrsou. CIBC FirstCaribbean i RdK a sostené Stichting Help de Schoolkinderen van Curaçao den esfuerso dor di patrosiná e transporte. Di e forma aki ambos kompania a suprayá nan kompromiso ku edukashon i nan sosten na desaroyo intelektual i kreativo di hobennan di Kòrsou.

Sra. Marie-Denise Hoyer, e kabes di skol di Goilo School a bisa: “E muebles nobo, e material di formashon i e bukinan ku nos a haña ta kontribuí pa nos realisá nos ambishon di tin un ambiente na skol ku ta safe, plasentero i agradabel, kaminda e muchanan ta desaroyá nan potenshal máksimo i nan maestronan ta hasi nan trabou ku hopi smak.”

Ela bisa mas aleu: “Nos ta spera ku ansiedat e yegada di e muchanan bèk na skol otro aña ora nan mira nan klasnan ku fasilidatnan ku antes eskásamente nan tabatin. Nos ta gradisí Stichting Help de Schoolkinderen van Curaçao, Irene School na Ulanda, RdK i CIBC FirstCaribbean pa kada un di nan su koperashon na e metomorfosis maravioso aki.”

CONTAINER FULL OF FURNITURE AND BOOKS ENRICHES THE A.E. GOILO SCHOOL EXPERIENCE

Willemstad August 2, 2022- The new school year will be a brand-new experience for the pupils of the A.E. Goilo School as they receive containers full of furniture, educational materials and schoolbooks shipped from the Irene school in Netherlands to them.

The kids, mostly from the nearby and surrounding neighborhoods, will enjoy a totally different school environment that will open their appetite for knowledge and also be a great encouragement for enthusiastic teachers to educate their pupils.

Refineria di Kòrsou (RdK) and CIBC FirstCaribbean collaborated with Stichting Help de Schoolkinderen van Curaçao, to ship the materials. There was much enthusiasm and awe at the arrival and unloading of the first of three containers that are being shipped with furniture, educational material and books in optima forma, but not in use anymore at Irene School in the Netherlands.

Stichting Help de Schoolkinderen van Curaçao intervened to get goods and provide for the shipping arrangements of them to Curaçao. CIBC FirstCaribbean and RdK supported Stichting Help de Schoolkinderen van Curaçao in this effort, by sponsoring transportation, highlighting their commitment to education and the intellectual and creative development of the youth in Curaçao.

Mrs. Marie-Denise Hoyer, the principle of the Goilo School said: ”The new furniture, educational equipment and books obtained truly adds to our ambition to have a safe, enjoyable and pleasant school, where our kids can develop their maximum potential and that our teachers will work with enthusiasm.”

She added: “We look forward for the arrival of the kids to school the next schoolyear and find their classrooms with many new provisions they barely had before. We thank Stichting Help de Schoolkinderen van Curaçao, Irene School in the Netherlands, RdK and CIBC FirstCaribbean for each of their share of this marvelous metamorphose.”