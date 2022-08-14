A PETISHON GENERAL CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN WALKING DINNER TA BÈK KU EDISHON 2022 AWOR DEN E PINTORESKO PENSTRAAT

Willemstad, 14 di Ougùstùs 2022 – CIBC FirstCaribbean su Walking Dinner ta bèk e aña aki awor ku e pintoresko Penstraat komo e sentro kulinario pa e evento popular akí. CIBC FirstCaribean su Walking Dinner ta e evento prinsipal den un kantidat di aktividat pa generá fondo komo parti di e di 11 edishon di CIBC su Walk for the Cure na Kòrsou.

E CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure Walking Dinner ta tuma lugá dia 13 di Sèptèmber próksimo.

E restorantnan ku lo partisipá ta Blues Restaurant Curaçao, Fish & Joy Bistro, Obaar Brazilian Lounge, Sal the Kitchen i Soi 95. Karchinan ta optenibel na CIBC FirstCaribbean su sukursal na De Ruyterkade 61.

E esfueso mas grandi den region pa generá fondo pa e lucha kontra kanser, CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure, ta selebrá su di 11 aniversario e aña aki. E Walking Dinner a bira un evento úniko di Kòrsou, enbista di nos amor pa purba bon kuminda. E eskoho pa un sena kaminata ta pas mas tambe ku e situashon di salú pùbliko ku ta reina e último añanan komo resultado di e pandemia di COVID, mientras e ta permití e partisipantenan saboriá platonan ékskisito prepará pa e mihó chèfnan.

Tur loke e Walk for the Cure Dinner generá na Kòrsou ta bai pa Stichting Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds.

E evento a bira un éksito rotundo aña pasá i tin hopi hende ta spera e edishon di e aña aki.

Timba Engelhardt, Country Head di CIBC FirstCaribbean na Kòrsou a bisa “Nos ta kontentu di por organisá e edishon di CIBC Walk for the Cure Walking Dinner. Nos bario bisiña Penstraat lo ta e esenario pa nos evento kulinario prinsipal. Nos espektativa ta ku nos ta surpasá e edishonnan anterior i asina tambe nos kontribushon na Stichting Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds. Nos tim ta trahando duru pa hasi e evento aki bira un éksito rotundo pa asina nos por yama bon biní na un gran kantidat di partisipante ku a bin gosa di nos Walking Dinner.”

E CIBC Walk for the Cure a kuminsá komo parti di e selebrashonnan den kuadro di e banko su di 10 aniversario i ta tuma lugá den kada un di e 15 komunidatnan kaminda e banko ta establesé. E evento a generá mas ku USD$ 3 mion durante di e último dies añanan. Tur fondo generá ku e kaminata ta bai pa prinsipalmente asistensha pa kompra i mantenshon di ekípo di diagnóstika i tambe tratamentu di pashèntnan di kanser.

CIBC FirstCaribbean na Kòrsou, durante di e último 10 añanan, a kontribuí deligentemente na Stichting Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds komo un forma di apresio pa e trabou balioso ku e fundashon ta hasi den e lucha kontra di kanser.

Karchinan pa e CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure Walking Dinner ta disponibel na e sukursal di CIBC FirstCaribbean na De Ruyterkade 61. Pa mas informashon por tuma kontakto via telefòn 433-8000 òf marketing.curacao@cibcfcib.com

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND THE CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN WALKING DINNER 2022 EDITION, NOW IN PICTURESQUE PENSTRAAT

Willemstad, August 14, 2022 – The CIBC FirstCaribbean Walking Dinner is back this year now with the picturesque Penstraat as the culinary center for this most popular event. The CIBC

FirstCaribbean Walking Dinner is the main activity in a series of fundraising endeavors all part of the 11th edition of CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure.

The CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure Walking Dinner will be held on Tuesday, 13th September, 2022. The participating restaurants will be Blues Restaurant Curaçao, Fish & Joy Bistro, Obaar Brazilian Lounge, Sal the Kitchen and Soi 95. Tickets are available at the CIBC FirstCaribbean branch at De Ruyterkade 61.

The region’s largest cancer fundraiser, CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure, celebrates its 11th anniversary this year. The Walking Dinner became a unique Curaçao event, given the love for nice tasting food locally. The choice of a walking dinner also better suited the prevailing public health scenario in Curaçao during the last few years, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, while still allowing participants to enjoy succulent dishes prepared by the best chefs.

All proceeds generated by the Walk for the Cure Dinner will be donated to Stichting Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds. The event became an instant success, and many look forward to this yearly fundraising event.

Timba Engelhardt, Country Head of CIBC FirstCaribbean in Curaçao, said “We are glad to host this year’s edition of CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure Walking Dinner. Our neighboring Penstraat area will be the picturesque setting for our culinary center piece. We look forward for it to surpass our previous edition and so our contribution to Stichting Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds. Our team is diligently working to make this event a great success and we hope to welcome our participants to enjoy our Walking Dinner.”

The CIBC Walk for the Cure began as part of the celebrations to mark the bank’s 10th anniversary, and takes place across its 15-member footprint. It has raised over USD$3 million over the past ten years. The funds generated from the walk are used primarily to assist with the purchase and maintenance of equipment used in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients.

The CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Curaçao Branch during the last 10 years contributed steadfastly to Stichting Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds as a token of appreciation for the valuable work they do in this most important fight against Cancer.

Tickets for the CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure Walking Dinner are available for purchase at the CIBC FirstCaribbean branch at De Ruyterkade 61. For more information, please contact 433-8000 or marketing.curacao@cibcfcib.com