Aruba Regatta ta cla pa nabega

Bao di e slogan ‘Ban Nabega Hunto’ (Let’s sail together), Aruba Regatta ta trece deporte, hende y naturalesa hunto pa prome biaha despues di un pausa di tres aña. The Aruba International Regatta lo tuma lugar dia 19, 20, y 21 di Augustus 2022. E fundacion su vision ta pa crea un plataforma cu ta conecta hende cu experiencianan tremendo di water sport, y regatta ta enfoca riba e comunidad di nabegadornan hoben, cu meta pa expande e siguiente generacion di nabegadornan riba nos isla.

The Regatta ta haya cu deporte ta hunga un rol hopi grandi den sigura un futuro sostenibel pa nos generacion actual y esnan cu ta bini. Conexion cu naturalesa ta loke ta yuda nos ta mas consciente di nos relacion cu e universo. Ora nos siña nabega, nos ta desaroya un respeto y deseo pa cuida nos lama, como embahadornan di e bunita mundo rond di nos.

Hopi sponsors y partners a haci Aruba International Regatta posibel, manera Aruba Tourism Authority, Parke National Arikok, Universidad di Aruba, Aruba Bank, ALBO ARUBA, Digicel, Bula, Bon Bini Cargo, Surfside Beach Bar, Romar Trading, Kukoo Kunuku, Varadero Aruba, DMM Deepwater Marine, Studio Advisory, and the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino.

Calender di eventonan

E opening event di Aruba International Regatta lo ta riba diabierna 19 di Augustus, na Universidad di Aruba hunto cu FPNA combersando riba e marine park. Caredanan ta planea pa diasabra 20 di Augustus y diadomingo 21 di Augustus, 2022.

Localidadnan

Dos dia emocionante di nabegacion y diversion ta planifica na tres localidad: Surfside Beach, Fisherman’s Huts anto e beach pabao di West Deck, cu lo host e siguinte caredanan:

1. Optimist Beginner, 2. Optimist Advanced, 3. SailQube, 4. F11, 5. Miniatuur Criollo, 6. Miniatuur Open 7. Sunfish, 8. Beachcat, 9. Windsurf Beginner, 10. Windsurf Advanced, 11. Kite Beginner, 12. Kite Advanced, 13. Yachts Open, 14. Yachts Pro, anto e cantidad di yatenan final lo wordo revela na comienso di e Regatta. Tur boto lo haci nan careda na Oranjestad su waterfront cual ta premira di bira algo spectacular.

Registracion

Tur capitan, crew, boluntario, sponsor, clubs, y cualkier persona interesa den Aruba International Regatta por registra riba e portal y haya tur informacion necesario via http://www.aruba-regatta.org, of email info@aruba-regatta.org.



Trofeo Ernest ‘Ernie’ Kervel – Sunfish Class

Regatta ta orguyoso di por anuncia introduccion di trofeo EK pa sunfish class na honor di e homber cu a crea e base pa e deporte aki na Aruba, specialmente den sunfish class. E ganado di sunfish class lo ricibi e trofeo EK pa want’e te cu otro aña pa e siguiente Regatta. Ernie tabata presidente di ISCA entre 1983 pa 1984, un miembro di hopi tempo na ISCA World Council, y tambe un Lifetime Member di e Class, den honor di su liderazgo grandi. Kervel a maneha Sunfish Club Aruba, Aruba’s National Sunfish Class Association, pa hopi aña. Sunfish Club Aruba a host e Sunfish World Championship tres biaha: na 1974, 1980 y 1987.

Ricibiendo e titulo di Sunfish Club Aruba Member of Honor, Ernie tabata e motor tras di e organisacion di e eventonan di clase mundial aki. Mas cu 100 sunfish sailors for di varios parti di mundo a bishita Aruba cada bes.

Un di e caredanan lo wordo dedica na Capitan Mario Maduro, kende tabata na cabes di Mi Dushi pa hopi aña. El a fayece inesperadamente na Maart 2020, despues di a sirbi industria turistico y comunidad di nabegacion na Aruba cu hopi pasion pa henter su bida.

Limited Addition DAKINE surf hats cu logo di Regatta ta obtenibel, reserva esun di bo trempan.

Pa instruccionnan pa nabegacion y registracion: aruba-regatta.org of email riba info@aruba-regatta.org.

The Aruba Regatta sets sail

Under the slogan “Let’s Set Sail Together,” the Aruba Regatta brings sports, people and nature together, for the first time after a three-year hiatus.

The Aruba International Regatta will take place on August 19th, 20th and 21st, 2022.

The foundation’s vision is to create a platform connecting people with great water sport experiences, and the Regatta focuses on the young sailor community, aiming to grow the next generation of sailors on the island.

The Regatta believes that sport plays a major role in ensuring a sustainable future for our current and next generations. Being connected to nature helps us become aware of our relationship with the universe. As we learn to sail, we develop respect and the desire to care for the ocean, as stewards of the wonderful world around us.

Many sponsors and partners made the Aruba International Regatta possible among them the Aruba Tourism Authority, Parke National Arikok, the University of Aruba, Aruba Bank, ALBO ARUBA, Digicel, Bula, Bon Bini Cargo, Surfside Beach Bar, Romar Trading, Kukoo Kunuku, Varadero Aruba, DMM Deepwater Marine, Studio Advisory, and the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino.

Calendar of Events

The opening event of the Aruba International Regatta is on Friday, August 19th, at the University of Aruba featuring FPNA talking about the marine park. Races are planned on Saturday, August 20th and Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Locations

Two exciting days of sailing and fun are planned, at three locations: Surfside Beach, Fishermen’s Huts and the beach below West Deck, hosting the following races. 1. Optimist Beginner 2. Optimist Advanced 3. SailQube 4. F11 5. Miniatuur Criollo 6. Miniatuur Open 7. Sunfish 8. Beachcat (?) 9. Windsurf Beginner 10. Windsurf Advanced 11. Kite Beginner 12. Kite Advanced 13. Yachts Open 14. Yachts Pro, the final number of yachts will be revealed at the beginning of the Regatta. All boats will all be racing on the waterfront of Oranjestad which promises to be spectacular.

To Register

All captains, crews, volunteers, sponsors, clubs, and anyone interested in the Aruba International Regatta can register on the portal and get the information needed @aruba-regatta.org

info@aruba-regatta.org

The Ernest (Ernie) Kervel trophy

sunfish class

The Regatta is pleased to announce the introduction of the EK trophy for the sunfish class to honor the man who has laid the foundation for that sport, in Aruba, especially the sunfish class. The winner of the sunfish class will receive the EK trophy to keep until next year‘s regatta.

Ernie was President of ISCA from 1983-1984, a longtime member of the ISCA World Council, and a Lifetime Member of the Class, in honor of his outstanding leadership. Kervel chaired Sunfish Club Aruba, Aruba’s National Sunfish Class Association, for many years. Sunfish Club Aruba hosted the Sunfish World Championship three times: in 1974, 1980 and 1987. A Sunfish Club Aruba Member of Honor, Ernie was the driving force behind the organization of these World Class events. Over 100 Sunfish sailors from all over the world visited Aruba each time.

One of the races will be dedicated to Captain Mario Maduro who was at the helm at Mi Dushi for many years. He died unexpectedly in March 2020, after having served the tourist industry and the sailing community on the island, passionately, all his life.

Limited edition DAKINE surf hats with Regatta logo, are available, reserve yours early.

For sailing instructions and registration: Aruba-regatta.org, or write to info@aruba-regatta.org