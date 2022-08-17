Government of Sint Maarten ** UPDATE REGARDING EDUCATION REVIEW **

The Sint Maarten Country Reform Package which was established in 2020 consists of acombination of short-term measures and longer-term structural reforms that are necessary to make Sint Maarten financially, economically, and administratively resilien​t.

For the theme ‘Education and Care’, a preliminary review of Sint Maarten’s Education System was regarded as the first step. This review, commenced by the Inspectorate of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) in collaboration with the Inspectorate of Onderwijs, Cultuur en Wetenschap (OCW) of the Netherlands in April 2021. The screening of the education sector resulted in an Interim Report that was delivered in March 2022.

The Interim Report of Sint Maarten’s Education Review established 10 recommendations.

These recommendations consist of the following:

1. Establish a reliable and sustainable data registration system for key figures.

2. Improve the educational process.

3. Provide a continuous learning path.

4. Enhance the connection between education and the labor market.

5. Develop a mature governance structure.

6. Ensure up-to-date and adequate legislation.

7. Organize an efficient and transparent budgetary system.

8. Strengthen financial accountability.

9. Guarantee the basic conditions for good education.

10. Analyze inefficiencies in the education system.

In follow up to the Interim Report, a Comparative Analysis was drafted by the staff of the Department of Education in collaboration with the Ministry’s departments. The Comparative Analysis presented a comparison of the recommendations stemming from the Interim Report against the tentative MECYS Budget for 2022, the Department of Education’s Annual Plan 2022 and current work in progress. The analysis also included the Objectives for Education outlined in the Governing Program 2021-2024 and the Strategic Plan MECYS 2016-2026, as well as recommendations stemming from the

Aruban Interim Report. The Interim Report of the Education Review of Curaçao was not yet published at the time of the Comparative Analysis, and thus, was not included.

The aim of the Comparative Analysis was to establish the efforts that are currently being realized by MECYS to improve the Education System and to identify the areas outlined in the recommendations that are not yet being addressed. While there were many similarities between the recommendations made in the Aruba Interim Report and the Sint Maarten Interim Report, it was concluded that the unique situations of the islands were taken into consideration. It was also concluded that all the proposed recommendations stemming from Sint Maarten’s Interim Report are being addressed, albeit that some subrecommendations may require additional consideration. All key recommendations are also related to the Vision and Strategic Plans of the Government and MECYS as captured in the Governing Program and Strategic Plan 2016-2026.

Interim Report St. Maarten Education Review ‘’Obstacles and Avenues To Improve Education’’ : http://www.sintmaartengov.org/…/Interim%20Report