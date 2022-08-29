DCOMM airs VKS Special on Tuesday at 7pm

Philipsburg – The Department of Communication (DCOMM) will post and air a Voluntary Korps of St. Maarten (VKS) Special on Tuesday, the 30th of August.

This year the VKS marked their 25th anniversary on June 28, when it was formally established.

The VKS Special can be seen across DCOMM’s mediums at 7pm on TV 15 and TelTV+ and on the Government of Sint Maarten’s Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.

DCOMM interviewed Commander Alain Richardson, First Lieutenant David Bardfield, Adjudant Alfred Leito, Adjudant Bernice Richardson, and First Class Esther Simmons.

The origin, the structure, the organization, the operations, and why they joined the VKS were some of the topics expounded on by the VKS members, who spoke in detail and provided information and explanations about this law enforcement and public safety organization.

The VKS officers, besides speaking about what it means to be a member of the organization, also encouraged other persons within the community to join their organization.

The VKS, as explained, work regularly with other justice chain organizations, institutions, and operations—the Police, Coast Guard, Prison, Youth Detention Center, Customs, and the Dutch Military—especially during States of Emergency and any national crisis incident.

The public is encouraged to view the premiere of the VKS Special on the Government of Sint Maarten’s Facebook Page or YouTube Channel and on TV 15 and TelTV+.