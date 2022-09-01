Mr. Norberto Ribeiro ta kontinuá komo dosente na UoC

Willemstad – Mr. Norberto V. Ribeiro, eks direktor di Departamentu di Legislashon i Asuntonan Hurídiko di Gobièrnu di Kòrsou (WJZ), a despedí resientemente di Gobièrnu di Kòrsou despues di mas ku 29 aña di servisio.

E ta bai kontinuá su karera komo dosente di Derechi Konstitushonal i Atministrativo na nos Universidat di Kòrsou Dr. Moises Frumencio da Costa Gomez (UoC ántes ‘UNA).

Mr. Ribeiro den pasado tabata Direktor di Korte Komun di Hustisia di eks Antia Ulandes i di Aruba, Minister di Hustisia di Antia Ulandes, Minister Plenipotensiario di Antia Ulandes na Washington D.C., Vise-Presidente di Parlamento Antiano i tambe Vise-Promé Minister di Pais Kòrsou.

Mr. Ribeiro ta kuminsá den e funshon nobo dia promé di sèptèmber 2022 i ta sigui e dosente saliente Mr. Ryçond Santos do Nascimento.

Ribe e potrèt por mira Promé Minister di Kòrsou Gilmar Pisas deseando Mr. Ribeiro tur klase di éksito ku su reto nobo.

Mr. Norberto Ribeiro continuous as a lecturer at the UoC

Willemstad – Mr. Norberto V. Ribeiro, ex-director of the Law And Legal Affairs Department of the Government of Curaçao (WJZ), said recently goodbye to the Government of Curaçao after 29 years of service.

He is continuing his career as a lecturer in Constitutional and Administrative Law at the local Dr. Moises Frumencio da Costa Gomez University of Curaçao, (formerly UNA).

Mr. Ribeiro was in the past the Director of the Common Court of Justice of the former Netherlands Antilles and Aruba, Minister of Justice in the Netherlands Antilles, Plenipotentiary Minister for the Netherlands Antilles in Washington D.C., Vise-President of the Parliament of the Netherlands Antilles and also Vice Prime Minister of the country Curaçao.

Mr. Ribeiro starts on September 1, 2022 in this new function following outgoing lecturer Mr. Ryçond Santos do Nascimento.

In the picture to the left Prime Minister of Curaçao Gilmar Pisas who wished Mr. Ribeiro much success in his new challenge.

Mr. Norberto Ribeiro gaat door als docent aan de UoC

Willemstad – Mr. Norberto V. Ribeiro, ex-directeur van de Directie Wetgeving en Juridische Zaken van de Regering van Curaçao (WJZ), heeft onlangs na 29 jaar dienst afscheid genomen van de Regering van Curaçao.

Hij zet zijn loopbaan voort als docent Staats- en Bestuursrecht aan de plaatselijke Dr. Moises Frumencio da Costa Gomez Universiteit van Curaçao, (voorheen UNA).

Mr. Ribeiro was in het verleden de directeur van het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie van de voormalige Nederlandse Antillen en Aruba, minister van Justitie in de Nederlandse Antillen, gevolmachtigd minister voor de Nederlandse Antillen in Washington D.C., vice-voorzitter van het parlement van de Nederlandse Antillen en tevens vicepremier van het land Curaçao.

De heer Ribeiro begint op 1 september 2022 in deze nieuwe functie in navolging van de vertrekkende docent de heer Ryçond Santos do Nascimento.

Op de foto links Premier van Curaçao Gilmar Pisas die Mr. Ribeiro veel succes wenste in zijn nieuwe uitdaging.