Kampaña Froude di Identidat (ID) a kuminsá

Pa prevení froude di identidat (Froude ku ID) na Hulanda Karibense, Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense (KPCN) a start un kolaborashon ku Centraal Meldpunt Identiteitsfraude (CMI) di Rijksdienst voor Identiteitsgegevens (RvIG). Huntu nan a traha un kampaña di informashon, den kua pa medio di diferente kanal ta duna mas splikashon tokante kiko ta Froude di identidat (ID), kon bo por prevení esei i kiko bo por hasi pa prevení e forma di delinkuensia (sibernétiko) akí. Awor ta asina leu, e kampaña di informashon a kuminsá e siman akí.

Pa oumentá e impakto di e kampaña di informashon, KPCN tin planiá pa bai kolaborá ku bankonan i mkb. Nan tin nan propio kanalnan di komunikashon i ta duna hopi balor na prevenshon di froude ku ID. Komunikando tokante esaki di forma koordiná i simultáneo, habitantenan di Hulanda Karibense ta tende e mes mensahe for di diferente ángulo.

For di aprel 2021 KPCN a forma un tim sibernétiko speshal ku e meta pa ofresé bon sosten den kaso di delinkuensia sibernétiko. E tim sibernétiko di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense ta úniko den e parti karibense di Reino i ta buska aktivamente kooperashon (internashonal) ku kuerpo- organisashon- i partnernan ku na nan turno ta sostené nos den esaki. E sekshon ta enfoká riba kontrarestá i kombatí delinkuensia sibernétiko i oumentá siguridat digital (cybersecurity). Delinkuensia sibernétiko i Froude ku ID hopi bia ta direktamente asosiá ku otro.

Na Hulanda Karibense tin hopi servisio online ku ainda no ta dje desaroyá ei manera na Oropa. Pero desaroyonan na Hulanda Karibense ta kana rápido. P’esei ta nesesario pa for di awor aki kaba atvertí habitantenan di Boneiru, Sint Eustatius i Saba pa e peligernan di Froude ku ID. Asina aweró nan ta alertá, por ehèmpel ora di sera abononan online, i nos por prevení e forma akí di delinkuensia sibernétiko mas tantu posibel.

Meldpunt Identiteitsfraude (CMI) ta parti di Rijksdienst voor Identiteitsgegevens (RvIG). Siudadanonan por akudí na CMI pa:

– denunsiá froude ku identidat

– tepnan pa prevení froude ku identidat

– konseho i sosten ora un persona ta víktima di froude ku identidat

Ademas CMI ta kontribuí ku presentashon-, tayer- i otro aktividatnan di informashon na konsientisashon i prevenshon di froude ku identidat.

Pa mas informashon por bishita www.rvig.nl/centraal-meldpunt-identiteitsfraude òf tuma kontakto ku e departamentu di cybercrime via meil na cybercrime@politiekpcn.com òf yama 715 8000 i puntra pa e departamentu di krímen sibernétiko (cybercrime).

Start of Identity (ID) Fraud campaign

In order to prevent identity fraud in the Dutch Caribbean, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) has started a cooperation with the Central Reporting Centre for Identity Fraud (CMI) of the National Office for Identity Data (Rijksdienst voor Identiteitsgegevens, RvIG). Together they have set up an information campaign whereby through various channels more information is provided on what ID fraud is, how it can happen to you and what you can do to prevent this form of (cyber) crime. The time has come, the information campaign was launched this week.

To increase the impact of the awareness campaign, KPCN plans to work together with banks and the MKBSMEs. They have their own communication channels and also attach great importance to the prevention of ID fraud. By communicating in a coordinated and simultaneous manner, the inhabitants of the Caribbean Netherlands will hear the same message from various angles.

As of April 2021, the KPCN has set up a special cyber team with the aim of providing good support in cyber-crime in the years to come. The cyber team of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force is unique in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom and is actively seeking (international) collaborations with police forces, organisations and partners who will support us in this. The department is concerned with combating and preventing cyber-crime and increasing digital safety (cyber security). Cybercrime and ID fraud are often an extension of each other.

In the Caribbean Netherlands, many online services are not yet as developed as in Europe. But the developments in the Caribbean Netherlands are moving fast. That is why it is necessary to warn the inhabitants of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba now already about the dangers of ID fraud. In this way, they will soon be on their guard, for example when taking out online subscriptions, and we can prevent this form of cyber-crime as much as possible.

The Central Identity Fraud Information Line (CMI) is part of the Rijksdienst voor Identiteitsgegevens (RvIG). Citizens can contact the CMI to:

-reporting identity fraud

-tips for preventing identity fraud

-advice and support if they are the victim of identity fraud.

In addition, the CMI provides presentations, workshops and other information activities that contribute to awareness and prevention of identity fraud.

For more information you can visit www.rvig.nl/centraal-meldpunt-identiteitsfraude or send an e-mail to cybercrime@politicpcn.com or call +599 715 8000 and ask for the cybercrime department.

Campagne Identiteitsfraude van start

Om identiteitsfraude (ID-fraude) in Caribisch Nederland te voorkomen is het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (KPCN) een samenwerking gestart met het Centraal Meldpunt Identiteitsfraude (CMI) van de Rijksdienst voor Identiteitsgegevens (RvIG). Zij hebben samen een voorlichtingscampagne opgesteld waarbij via verschillende kanalen meer uitleg wordt gegeven over wat ID-fraude is, hoe het je kan overkomen en wat je kunt doen om deze vorm van (cyber) criminaliteit te voorkomen. Het is nu zover, de voorlichtingscampagne is deze week van start gegaan.

Om de impact van de voorlichtingscampagne te vergroten is KPCN van plan te gaan samenwerken met banken en het mkb. Die hebben hun eigen communicatiekanalen en hechten ook veel waarde aan het voorkomen van ID-fraude. Door gecoördineerd en gelijktijdig hierover te communiceren horen de inwoners van Caribisch Nederland dezelfde boodschap uit verschillende hoeken.

Vanaf april 2021 heeft het KPCN een speciaal cyberteam opgericht met het doel de komende jaren goede ondersteuning bij cybercriminaliteit te bieden. Het cyberteam van het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland is uniek in het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk en zoekt actief (internationale) samenwerkingen met korpsen, organisaties en partners die ons hierin weer ondersteunen. De afdeling houdt zich bezig met het tegengaan en bestrijden van cybercriminaliteit en het verhogen van de digitale veiligheid (cybersecurity). Cybercriminaliteit en ID-fraude liggen vaak in elkaars verlengde.

In Caribisch Nederland zijn veel online diensten nog niet zo ver ontwikkeld als in Europa. Maar de ontwikkelingen in Caribisch Nederland gaan snel. Daarom is het nodig om de inwoners van Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba nu al te waarschuwen over de gevaren van ID-fraude. Zo zijn ze straks op hun hoede, bijvoorbeeld bij het online afsluiten van abonnementen, en kunnen we deze vorm van cybercriminaliteit zo veel mogelijk voorkomen.

Het Centraal Meldpunt Identiteitsfraude (CMI) is onderdeel van de Rijksdienst voor Identiteitsgegevens (RvIG). Bij het CMI kunnen burgers terecht voor:

-het melden van identiteitsfraude

-tips om identiteitsfraude te voorkomen

-advies en ondersteuning als men slachtoffer is van identiteitsfraude

Daarnaast levert het CMI met presentaties, workshops en andere voorlichtingsactiviteiten een bijdrage aan bewustwording en preventie van identiteitsfraude.

Kijk voor meer informatie op www.rvig.nl/centraal-meldpunt-identiteitsfraude of stuur een mail naar cybercrime@politiekpcn.com of bel naar 715 8000 en vraag naar de cybercrime afdeling.