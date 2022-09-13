Government of Sint Maarten ** Free Breast Exam & Health Screening scheduled for September 17 **

** Free Breast Exam & Health Screening scheduled for September 17 **

On Saturday, September 17, the free breast exams, and health screenings will resume for women aged 18 years and older.

This initiative is being spearheaded by the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUS) in collaboration with the Positive Foundation and the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA).

Women interested in the screening program should mark their calendars.

The screenings will take place at CPS located at the Vineyard Building #33 Buncamper road from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Persons are requested to make an appointment no later than September 14 by contacting: 721-545-2298 ext. 404 2357 or Emailing: aszeinfeld@aucmed.edu

The breast exams will be performed by American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine board-certified physicians.

Other scheduled screenings are set for October 1st, October 22nd, November 12th, and November 26th.

In addition to the breast exams, the physician will be checking your height, weight, vision, blood sugar, blood pressure and total cholesterol.

The screenings are being conducted to help the St. Maarten population understand the risk factors associated with breast abnormalities and breast cancers.

While there is no sure way to prevent breast cancer, it is the hope that through education and results from this research project, women can be empowered by knowledge resulting in earlier detection and treatment.