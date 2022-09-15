Área di rekreashon Zakito aksesibel pa aktividatnan sosial

WILLEMSTAD- 14 di sèptèmber 2022 – Resientemente Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) a renobá área di rekreashon Zakito, konosí komo Koredor. E área aki diariamente ta ser usá pa vários grupo i persona individual pa deporte, ehersisio, i aktividatnan sosial. Despues di renobashon e área ta konsistí awor di diferente palapa, 2 stashon pa BBQ, un área ku diferente aparato pa hasi ehersisio den airu liber i un área pa mucha hunga. CTB ta enkargá tambe ku supervishon, mantenshon i limpiesa di e área. Ademas a apuntá un ‘beheerder’ pa atendé ku kualke situashon riba e áreanan pa asina por sigurá un mihó eksperensia pa tur usuario.

Entrante 15 di sèptèmber 2022 tur persona ku ta interesá pa organisá un aktividat na un di e áreanan kaminda tin palapa i e stashonnan pa BBQ mester hasi un petishon via www.zakito.net. Esaki ta pa por struktura tur petishon i pa por tin un mihó kontròl riba aktividatnan ku ta tuma lugá riba e diferente áreanan.

E fondonan pa finansiamentu di área di rekreashon Zakito ta keda fasilitá pa Ministerio pa Desaroyo Ekonómiko (MEO). CTB ta enkurashá nos komunidat pa sigui hasi uso di e área pa moveshon físiko i aktividatnan sosial i pa yuda mantené e área limpi i bunita.

Zakito recreation area accessible for social activities

WILLEMSTAD- September 14, 2022 – Recently, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) renovated the recreational area of Zakito, known as Koredor. This area is used daily by several groups and individuals for sporting, exercising, and social activities. After being renovated, the area now consists of different palapas, 2 BBQ stations, a spot with several equipment for exercising in the open air, and a play area for children. CTB is also in charge of the supervision, maintenance and cleaning of the Zakito recreation area. Therefore, a supervisor has been appointed to manage and take care of the area, in order to ensure a better experience for all users.

As of September 15, 2022 everyone who wants to organize an activity at one of the palapas or the BBQ stations, needs to submit a request via www.zakito.net. This is required in order to structure all requests and to have better control over the activities that are taking place at the several locations in the area.

Financing for the renovation of the recreational area of Zakito is provided by the Ministry of Economic Development. CTB encourages our community to keep making use of the area for physical movement and social activities, and to help keep the area nice and clean.