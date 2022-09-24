GOBIERNU On Wednesday September 21st 2022, the Meteorological Department welcomed students and teachers of the Leonald Connor School to its office. September 24, 2022 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Government of Sint Maarten On Wednesday September 21st 2022, the Meteorological Department welcomed students and teachers of the Leonald Connor School to its office. The students learnt how the Department operates, the instruments used and how hurricanes/storms are forecast. KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsWhatsAppTelegramMoreShare on TumblrPocketLike this:Like Loading...
