September 26, 2022
DEPORTE 

Resultadonan di e wikèntdi 24/25 sèptèmber di BEVEKO BRIGHT BASEBALL Liga 40 i Liga 50

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

LIGA 40+

Djasabra 24 sèptèmber

 

Vosama 4 – Veteranos Otrobanda 2

Pa Vosama: 4 kareda 7 hit i 0 eror. Picher ganadó: Xaviero Avastia. Mihó bate: Jose Ramirez; Ryan Imperator i Hubert Perozo tur di 1-1.

Pa Otrobanda: 2 kareda 7 hit i 1 eror. Picher pèrdèdó: Gilbert Bernadina. Mihó bate: Kenneth Desbarida di 3-3.

 

Marlins 3 – Marchena Stars 1

Pa Marlins: 3 kareda 8 hit i 2 eror. Picher ganadó: Shanon Kleinmoedig. Mihó bate: Shanon Kleinmoedig i Fernando Rosario Moreno ambos di 3-2.

Pa Marchena: 2 kareda 7 hit i 2 eror. Picher pèrdèdó: Wendell Elizabeth. Mihó bate: Wendell Elizabeth di 2-2.

 

Isla Crackers 12 – The Brothers 8

Pa Isla: 12 kareda 12 hit i 5 eror. Picher ganadó: Roderick Eustatius. Mihó bate: Michelangelo Celestina; Joell Angelista ambos di 1-1; Dave Janga, Jair Josepha Julius Veeris i Jermaine Esprit tur di 2-2.

Pa The Brothers: 8 kareda 6 hit i 4 eror. Picher pèrdèdó: Cidrick Koffy. Mihó bate: Kelvin Winklaar di 3-2. Kelvin Winklaar ku honron.

 

Djadumingu 25 sèptèmber

 

Sta Maria Pirates 14 – Azucar 0

Pa Sta Maria: 14 kareda 15 hit i 1 eror. Picher ganadó: Eldred Estanista. Mihó bate: Raylen Francisca di 4-3; Ryan Ogenia, Dave Kirindongo i Rodreck Zimmerman tur di 3-2. Ryan Ogenia i Dave Kirindongo ku honron.

Pa Azucar: 0 kareda 2 hit i 6 eror. Picher pèrdèdó: Raymond Soerka. Jeniver Mook i Cedric Curiel di ambos di 1-1.

 

Sta Rosa Memories 14 – Yesterday 5

Pa Sta Rosa: 14 kareda 15 hit i 2 eror. Picher ganadó: Raymond Martes. Mihó bate: Randy Lo-A-Tjong di 3-3.

Pa Yesterday: 5 kareda 5 hit i 3 eror. Picher pèrdèdó: Pernel Sprott. Mihó bate: Charles van Thijs di 2-2, Alexander Martina i Sergio Ricardo Everon ambos di 1-1.

 

LIGA 50+

 

Jandoret Raiders 15 – Vosama 0

Pa Jandoret: 15 kareda 13 hit i 0 eror. Picher ganadó: Raylan Capella. Mihó bate: Edmar Cornelia, Earl Virginie i Marvin Wijman tur di 2-2, Raymy Pastor di 1-1.

Pa Vosama: 0 kareda 4 hit i 4 eror. Picher pèrdèdó: Hubert Perozo. Mihó bate: Hubert Perozo di 1-1.

 

