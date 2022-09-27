GOBIERNU Splikashon di Minister Charles Cooper tokante e strepinan na retonde di Janwe September 27, 2022 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Splikashon di Minister Charles Cooper tokante e strepinan na retonde di Janwe https://kikotapasando.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/10000000_1256766151738199_297338021557477451_n.mp4 https://kikotapasando.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/309204889_219141697104052_3354007522095403395_n.mp4 KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsWhatsAppTelegramMoreShare on TumblrPocketLike this:Like Loading...
You must log in to post a comment.