Police team keeping up controls together with customs and French counterpart / Student of the St. Dominic visited the police station in Philipsburg 

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Sunday October 2nd 2022

Police team keeping up controls together with customs and French counterpart

During the last week, the police special operation team has been extremely active in carrying out several assigned missions, inquiries and controls

Together with Customs and the French police officers coordinated a control on different borders of the island.

In the course of the controls carried out, a total of 188 cars and 11 motorcycles were stopped and checked while 3 of these motorcycles were taken into safe keeping for failing the technical requirements. 144 cars were stopped and controlled for driving with dark windows.

At several retail outlets across the island individuals hanging around were stopped and controlled in connection with narcotics and firearms possession. As a result, 440 grams of marijuana, 22 grams of Hashish and 22 grams of cocaine were located and confiscated.

The team addressed 18 individuals about their behavior, 15 student approached and spoken to within the school zone and one individual was arrested.

On Friday evening, September 30, 2022 between 6:00 and 9:00 p.m., a traffic control was held together with the customs and French police along several borders. Throughout this action, a total of 102 were checked, 88 vehicles of which because they had dark windows, and 28 grams of narcotics were confiscated.

In the coming weeks the police organization of both sides of the island will be expanding these kinds of collaborative controls.

Student of the St. Dominic visited the police station in Philipsburg

Last Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, the Police Force was visited by a student from St. Dominic School. Student Elijah K Browne was assigned a school project and chose to work on the functioning of the Police Force of St. Maarten.

This project was about the organization and responsibilities of the police force and the different departments.

The management team of KPSM takes this opportunity to thank Personnel of the St. Dominic School and the Family of Elijah to have chosen the Police of St. Maarten for his project and wish him all the best in his future studies