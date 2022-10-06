Curaçao Boxing @ Odesur

October 6, 2022, a team from CuraBox (Curaçao Boxing Association) left for Paraguay to participate in the Odesur games.

The boxers who will compete are Grego Scharbaai from Baas Sports (Middleweight) and Dwinley Mathilada from Supreme Boxing Centre (Light Heavyweight). They are assisted by the coaches/trainers Edmond Lodowica and Coregelino Djaoen.

Everything is all well arranged by FDOK who also arranges and organizes for the other sports.