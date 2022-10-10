STRUKTURA ESTATAL NOBO – NEW CONSTITUTIONAL STRUCTURE Chapter 4

SERIE di 24 artíkulo tokante e Struktura Estatal Nobo

Título di e buki: IN SYNERGIA UNANIMUS

KAPÍTULO 4: E KONSTITUSHONNAN FEDERAL

Sub-título: Soberania Konhunto of Dual

Estadonan Federal normalmente tin nan propio Konstitushon. Na Merka e Estado di Florida, por ehèmpel, ta forma parti integral di Estados Unidos. Sin embargo, e tin su propio Konstitushon.

Florida tin su propio Gobièrnu, dirigí pa un Gobernadó elegí. E tin su propio Parlamento (poder legislativo) y su propio Kortenan (inkluso su propio Korte Supremo).

Pues nos por konkluí, ku Florida en prinsipio ta un estado kompleto y soberano riba su mes. Sin embargo, Florida (igual ku tur Estadonan Meri-kano) a disidí boluntariamente pa forma un Union ku e otro 49 Estadonan di Merka. E Akuerdo di Union aki tabata enserá ku Florida mester a trans-ferí parti di su poder soberano na e Union, esta na ‘Gobièrnu Federal’.

Bueno, den práktika tur esaki ta un tiki mas kompliká ku ta parse aki, pero e prinsipio ta korekto. E punto ta ku den un sistema federal tin por lo ménos dos nivel gubernamental. Y ambos tin soberania. Pues tin soberania konhunto of dual; es desir, tin un distribushon di poder entre Gobièrnu Federal (of Nashonal) y e Gobièrnunan di e Estadonan.

Awor, Statüt ta basá riba mesun prinsipio. Ta p’esei nos a yega na e konklushon na aña 2002 ku Reino Hulandes en realidat ta un federashon (cf. nota bou di pg. 8). A publiká un artíkulo over di esaki den un Revista Hurídiko Hulandes y nos ponensia básiko a keda rekonosé.

Sin embargo, polítikamente e ponensia a keda rechasá. Polítikamente e bèrdat akadémiko no tabata kumbiniente.

Echo ta, sin embargo, ku e islanan di Aruba, Kòrsou y San Martin tambe tin soberania konhunto of dual ku gobièrnu Hulandes na Den Haag. Pa simbolisá esaki e Eskudo Antiano original realmente mester a keda koroná ku dos korona en bes di unu.

Pero nos no ta proponé pa kambia esei. E Korona y e Famia Real Hulandes a keda inventá na Hulanda durante añanan 1813 te 1815 pa fomentá union na kas despues di e Revolushon Franses. For di esei a krese un sistema demokrátiko poko raro pero soportabel. No ta na nos islanan pa kambia esei. Laga Hulanda mes dil kuné na su debido tempu.

Sin embargo, tokante e tema aki nos pensamentu ta Republikano. Nos ta respetá Kasa Real tanten ku pueblo Hulandes ta deseá di manten’é, pero nos no ta aploudi’é. Segun nos, e ta anti-demokrátiko.

Nos a bisa kaba ku kada estado federal tin su propio konstitushon. Y, en bèrdat, Aruba, Kòrsou y San Martin kada un ya tin su propio konstitu-shon. Ta yam’é: ‘Staatsregeling’. Na Papiamentu: ‘Regulashon di Estado’. E tres Regulashonnan di Estado aki en bèrdat ta konstitushonnan federal.

Ta nifiká ku Boneiru tambe lo mester haña su propio konstitushon pa e por djòin e Union Nobo di Aruba, Kòrsou y Boneiru riba un base igual. Ku inklushon di art. 132b den Konstitushon Hulandes (‘Grondwet’) por hasi esei. A base di e artíkulo ei (132b) lo pasa un lei nobo ku lo funshoná komo Boneiru su ‘Regulashon di Estado’.

Di e manera aki tur tres isla lo tin nan propio konstitushon, ounke a yega na dje via di un ruta diferente. Boneiru lo keda parti integral di Hulanda (den ‘Grondwet’), miéntras ku Aruba y Kòrsou ta mantené nan status aktual ku tambe ta integral, pero integral dentro di Reino Hulandes.

Awor, kisas bo a puntra bo mes ta di kon tabata polítikamente asina inkumbiniente pa akseptá e bèrdat akadémiko ku Reino Hulandes ta un federashon? Wèl, ta pasobra e Tratadonan Internashonal di Derechonan Humano ta bisa eksplísitamente ku tur nan stipulashonnan ‘ta ekstendé na tur parti di estadonan federal sin niun limitashon ni eksepshon’.

Esei ta kosta plaka! Awor bo sa di kon.

Bèrdat ta keda, sin embargo, ku pueblo di Boneiru komo un Estado Federal Isleño dentro di e Konstitushon Hulandes tin derecho riba mesun nivel di protekshon di derechonan humano ku siudadanonan bibá na Hulanda. Esaki ta inkluí derechonan ekonómiko, sosial y kultural.

Y komo ku Reino Hulandes ta un federashon, esaki ta konta pa Aruba y Kòrsou tambe. Pa nos logra e igualisashon aki, nos islanan mester djòin forsa. Ata otro motibu pa koperá! Nos mester stòp di debilitá nos mes.

Pues awor nos por redaktá insiso 4 di art. 132b di Konstitushon Hulandes:

Artíkulo 50 di e Tratado Internashonal pa Derechonan Sivil y Polítiko y artíkulo 28 di e Tratado Internashonal pa derechonan Ekonómiko, Sosial y Kultural ta apliká plenamente na e Estado Federal di Boneiru.

Boneiru, 9 di òktober 2022

Na nòmber di Fundashon ‘Golden Meand Society’,

Michiel Bijkerk, presidente

SERIES of 24 articles about our New Constitutional Structure

Book title: IN SYNERGIA UNANIMUS

Chapter 4: THE FEDERAL CONSTITUTIONS

Sub-title: Shared or Dual Sovereignty

Federal States normally have their own Constitution. The State of Florida, for instance, forms an integral part of the United States of America. Yet it has its own Constitution.

Florida has its own Government, headed by an elected Governor. It has its own Legislature (Parliament) and its own Judiciary (Courts, including its own Supreme Court).

So we may conclude that in principle Florida is a complete and sovereign state on its own. This is correct. However, Florida (as all American States) decided of its own free will to form a Union with the other 49 States of the USA. This Union-agreement entailed that it had to transfer some of its sovereign powers to the Union, known as the ‘Federal Government’.

Now, this is not as clear as it seems, but we cannot get into that here. The point is that in a federal system there are at least two layers of government. And both have sovereignty. So there is shared or dual sovereignty; that is to say, there is a distribution of powers between the Federal (National) Government and the Government of the States.

Now, the Kingdom Charter is based on this same principle. That is why we concluded back in 2002 that the Kingdom of the Netherlands is in fact a federation (cf. note pg. 8). We published an article about this in a Dutch Law Magazine and its basic thesis was academically acknowledged.

It was, however, politically rejected. The academic truth was politically inconvenient.

Fact is, however, that the islands of Aruba, Curaçao and St. Martin also have shared or dual sovereignty with the Dutch government in The Hague. To symbolize this, the original Netherlands Antillean coat-of-arms should really have had two crowns on top, not just one.

However, we do not propose to change this. The Crown and the Dutch Royal Family is a Dutch invention, introduced in 1813 to 1815 in order to foment unity following the French Revolution. From it grew a quirky but livable democratic system, that is not up to the islands to change.

However, be it said that in this respect we think Republican. We respect the Royal House as long as the Dutch people wish to maintain it, but we do not applaud it. As far as we are concerned, it is undemocratic.

Now, as said, federal states have their own constitutions. And in fact Aruba, Curaçao and St. Martin do already have their own constitutions. They are called ‘Staatsregeling’, which may be translated as ‘State Regulation’. Content-wise these are federal state constitutions.

From this it follows that Bonaire will also have to get its own constitution to be able to join the New Union of Aruba, Kòrsou y Boneiru on an equal footing. As we saw, this may be done by inserting art. 132b into the Dutch Constitution (‘Grondwet’). The law mentioned in section 3 (cf. previous chapter) will then function as the Bonairean ‘Federal State Regulation’.

This way all three islands will have their own constitution, albeit not by the same route. Bonaire will remain an integral part of the Netherlands, whereas Aruba and Curaçao maintain their present integral status within the (wider) Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Now, you may have wondered why it was politically inconvenient to accept the academic truth that the Kingdom of the Netherlands is a federation? Well, it is because the UN Human Rights Covenants state explicitly that the provisions of the Covenants ‘shall extend to all parts of federal States without any limitations or exceptions’.

This costs money. Now you know why.

The truth is, however, that the people of Bonaire as a Federal Island State embedded within the Dutch Constitution are entitled to the same level of human rights protection as citizens living in the Netherlands. This principle also extends to economic, social and cultural rights.

And as the Kingdom is a federation, it also extends to Aruba and Curaçao. To get this right recognized the islands will have to join forces. Yet another reason to cooperate. We must stop weakening ourselves.

So now we add section 4 to the new art. 132b of the Dutch Constitution:

Article 50 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights as well as article 28 of the International Covenant on Economic Social and Cultural Rights fully apply to the Federal Island State of Bonaire.



Bonaire, 9 October 2022

On behalf of Foundation ‘Golden Meand Society'(GMS)

Michiel Bijkerk, president