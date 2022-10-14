DCNA ta yama Manager di relashon nobo bonbiní

Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) ta ekstendé un bonbiní kaluroso na nan empleado mas nobo, Frédérique van Randwijck, kende a djòin nan tim entrante 1 di òktober 2022 pa sirbi komo Manager di relashon. Huntu ku DCNA su Komitiva di Rekoudá Fondo, partnernan lokal i stakeholdernan, e lo desaroyá plannan stratégiko pa rekoudá fondo pa konservashon di naturalesa na Karibe Hulandes.

Frédérique ta trese un makutu riku di eksperensia kuné den e tim. Pa hopi aña el a fungi komo konsehero di maneho na e Ministerio di Asuntu Interno i Relashon denter di Reino (Kuerpo di Bombero) i e Ministerio di Hustisia (Instituto Hubenil i Protekshon Hubenil).

Pashon pa Konservashon di Naturalesa

Na 2016, Frédérique a kuminsá ku un karera nobo komo manager di Tene Buki i di Rekoudá fondo pa World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF). Aki el a profundisá su pashon pa konservashon di flora ku founa i naturalesa. Esaki eventualmente a tres’é na akseptá un puesto internashonal na WWF Zambia, kaminda el a biba i traha komo konsehero na Lusaka di 2021- 2022.

Laso ku Karibe

Echo ta ku esaki no ta Frédérique su promé introdukshon na DCNA, el a fungi kaba komo miembro di direktiva di DCNA den e último dos aña. Suerte a trese e nesesidat di DCNA pa un Manager di relashon èkstra huntu den tempu, ku Frederique su deseo pa drenta un aventura nobo.

“Ami tin hopi gana di bai drenta den profundidat di e parti bunita akí di mundu i ta ansioso pa traha huntu ku partner, stakeholder i kolega pa sigurá ku su bunitesa pa e generashon di presente i di futuro” ta Frederique su komentario tokante su funshon nobo.

Frédérique lo bai traha den forma estrecho ku e otro Manager di relashon di DCNA, Maartje de Jonge.

Tokante DCNA

DCNA ta un organisashon non-profit ku a krea pa protekshon di medioambiente natural i ta promové maneho duradero di rekurso natural, tantu riba tera komo den awa, riba e seis islanan di Karibe Hulandes. DCNA su mishon ta salbaguardiá naturalesa den Karibe Hulandes dor di yuda i asistí e Organisashonnan di Área Protehá ku Maneho. Dor di krea un bos unifiká, yuda sigurá fuente di fondo, kompartí rekurso, abilidat i eksperensia i promové material di edukashon pa públiko i konsiensia públiko, DCNA por fortifiká e ret di kontakto i sostené inisiativa di konservashon di naturalesa rònt Karibe Hulandes.

DCNA ta kontentu di por yama Frédérique bonbiní i ta ansioso pa bai hasi uso di e rikesa di konosementu ku e ta kontribuí na e tim.

DCNA ta yama Bonbini na Gerente di relacion nobo

Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) kier a duna nan miembro di team mas nobo, Frédérique van Randwijck, kende dia prome di oktober di aña 2022 a join e team como Gerente di relacion un caluroso bon bini. Hunto cu Comite di Recaudacion di Fondo di DCNA, socio local y stakeholders, e lo desaroya plan strategico pa recauda fondo pa conservacion di naturalesa den Caribe Hulandes.

Frédérique ta trece un rikesa di experiencia d e team. Durante hopi aña e tabata consehera di maneho na Ministerio di Asunto Interior y Relacion di Reino (Servicio di Bombero di Hulanda) y Ministerio di Husticia (Institucion Hubenil y Proteccion Hubenil). Pasion pa conservacion

Na aña 2016 Frédérique a inicia un carera nobo como account y fundraiser manager y di recaudacion di Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF). Tabata aki cu su pasion pa conservacion, bida silvestre y naturalesa a bira mas profundo. Esaki eventualmente a conduci cu el a accepta un puesto internacional cu WWF Zambia, na unda el a biba y traha na Lusaka como consehero di recaudacion di fondo di aña 2021 pa aña 2022.

Enlace cu Caribe

Esaki no ta e prome introduccion di Frédérique na DCNA, de facto, el a sirbi como miembro di Hunta di Directiva di DCNA durante e ultimo dos añanan. Timing casual a trece e necesidad di DCNA di un Gerente di relacion adicional riba mes un liña cu e deseo di Frederique pa un aventura nobo.

“Mi ta ansioso pa sumergi mi mes mas profundo den e bunita parti di mundo aki y mi ta spera di traha hunto cu socio, stakeholders y colega pa asegura su beyesa pa e generacionnan di awor y di futuro.” Frederique a declara.

Frédérique lo traha den estrecho colaboracion cu e otro Gerente di relacion di DCNA, Maartje di Jonge.

Tocante DCNA

DCNA ta un organisacion no lucrativo crea pa proteha ambiente natural y pa promove maneho sostenibel di recurso natural, tanto riba tera como den lama, den e seis islanan di Caribe Hulandes. E mision di DCNA ta pa salvaguarda naturalesa den Caribe Hulandes y pa yuda y duna sosten na e Organisacionnan di Maneho di Area Proteha. Door di crea un voz uni, yuda sigura fuente sostenibel di financiacion, comparti recurso, habilidad y experiencia y promove divulgacion educativo y consciencia publico, DCNA por fortalece e red y por apoya e iniciativanan di conservacion di naturalesa den henter Caribe Hulandes.

DCNA ta exita den duna Frédérique un bon bini y ta spera ansiosamente e rikeza di conocemento cu e ta trece cerca e team.

Frédérique van Randwijck, Gerente di relacion nobo di DCNA

DCNA verwelkomt nieuwe relatiemanager

De Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) heet hun nieuwste teamlid, Frédérique van Randwijck, van harte welkom, die op 1 oktober 2022 het team is komen versterken als relatiemanager. Samen met DCNA’s Fondsenwervingscommissie, lokale partners en belanghebbenden zal ze strategische plannen ontwikkelen om fondsen te werven voor natuurbehoud in het Nederlands Caribisch gebied.

Frédérique brengt een schat aan ervaring in het team. Zij was jarenlang beleidsadviseur bij de ministeries van Binnenlandse Zaken en Koninkrijksrelaties (Brandweer Nederland) en het ministerie van Justitie (Juveniele Inrichtingen en Jeugdbescherming).

Passie voor natuurbehoud

In 2016 startte Frédérique een nieuwe carrière als account- en fondsenwervermanager voor het Wereld Natuur Fonds (WWF). Bij deze organisatie kreeg ze nog meer passie voor natuurbehoud, dieren in het wild en de natuur. Dit leidde er uiteindelijk toe dat ze een internationale functie aanvaardde bij WWF Zambia, waar ze van 2021-2022 in Lusaka woonde en werkte als fondsenwerveradviseur.

Caraïbische connecties

Dit is niet Frédérique’s eerste kennismaking met DCNA, sterker nog, ze is de afgelopen twee jaar bestuurslid geweest van DCNA. Toevallige timing bracht DCNA’s behoefte aan een extra relatiemanager samen met Frédérique’s verlangen naar een nieuw avontuur.

“Ik sta te popelen om dieper in dit prachtige deel van de wereld te duiken en kijk ernaar uit om samen te werken met partners, belanghebbenden en collega’s om de schoonheid ervan veilig te stellen voor huidige en toekomstige generaties.” verklaarde Frederique

Frédérique zal nauw samenwerken met DCNA’s andere relatiemanager Maartje de Jonge.

Over DCNA

De DCNA is een non-profitorganisatie die is opgericht om de natuurlijke omgeving te beschermen en duurzaam beheer van natuurlijke hulpbronnen, zowel op het land als in het water, op de zes Nederlands Caribische eilanden te bevorderen. De missie van DCNA is het beschermen van de natuur in het Nederlands Caribisch gebied door de beheerorganisaties van beschermde natuurgebieden te helpen en bij te staan. Door een verenigde stem te creëren, duurzame financieringsbronnen veilig te stellen, het delen van middelen, vaardigheden en ervaring en het bevorderen van educatie en publieke bewustwording, is DCNA in staat om het netwerk te versterken en initiatieven voor natuurbehoud in het Nederlandse Caribisch gebied te ondersteunen.

DCNA is verheugd om Frédérique te verwelkomen en kijkt uit naar de schat aan kennis die ze gaat toevoegen aan het team.

DCNA’s nieuwe relatiemanager Frédérique van Randwijck

DCNA Welcomes New Relationship Manager

The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) would like to extend a warm welcome to their newest team member, Frédérique van Randwijck, who joined the team 1 October 2022 to serve as a Relationship Manager. Together with DCNA’s Fundraising Committee, local partners and stakeholders, she will develop strategic plans to raise funds for nature conservation in the Dutch Caribbean.

Frédérique brings a wealth of experience to the team. For many years, she served as a policy advisor at the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (Netherlands Fire Service) and the Ministry of Justice (Juvenile Institutions and Juvenile Protection).

Passion for Conservation

In 2016, Frédérique started a new career as an account and fundraiser manager for the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF). It was here her passion for conservation, wildlife and nature deepened. This eventually led to her accepting an international position with WWF Zambia, where she lived and worked in Lusaka as a fundraiser advisor from 2021-2022.

Caribbean Bound

This is not Frédérique’ s first introduction to DCNA, in fact, she has served as a board member for DCNA for the past two years. Fortuitous timing aligned DCNA’s need for an extra Relationship Manager with Frederique’s desire for a new adventure.

“I am eager to dive deeper into this beautiful part of the world and am looking forward to working together with partners, stakeholders and colleagues to secure its beauty for present and future generations.” stated Frederique

Frédérique will work closely with DCNA’s other Relationship Manager Maartje de Jonge.

About DCNA

The DCNA is a non-profit organization created to protect the natural environment and to promote sustainable management of natural resources, both on land and in the water, on the six Dutch Caribbean islands. DCNA’s mission is to safeguard nature in the Dutch Caribbean by helping and assisting the Protected Area Management Organizations. By creating an united voice, helping to secure sustainable sources of funding, sharing resources, skills and experience and promoting educational outreach and public awareness, DCNA is able to strengthen the network and support nature conservation initiatives throughout the Dutch Caribbean.

DCNA is excited to welcome Frédérique and is looking forward to the wealth of knowledge she brings to the team.

DCNA’s new Relationship Manager Frédérique van Randwijck