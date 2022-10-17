50 aña sirbiendo Kòrsou

General Catering: un ehèmpel di persistensia

Willemstad – ‘Pionero, retá pa pandemia, vishon pakiko sigui’, asina Gabriel ‘Boy’ Magdalena ta splika kon e ta mira su empresa General Catering, awe 50 aña despues ku el a kuminsá ofisialmente kuné na Kòrsou.

E empresa a kuminsá 16 di òktober 1972 na e kèmpes ku tabata na Schelpwijk i a krese bira e servisio di catering renombrá situá awe na skina Fransebloemweg/Santa Rosaweg kaminda tur dia nan ta sirbiendo Kòrsou ketu bai.

‘Bon kuminda, den ki forma ku e ta, ta alimentá alma di hende i nos tin e lugá ei bon sirbí ainda’, asina Boy Magdalena ta sigui bisa.

El a sigui bisa di ta yama un danki na kada kliente ku tabatin.

‘Mi ta kontentu di por a sirbi hende ku un kaha di snèk te e.o. e servisio ku nos a duna na p.e. e gran Sophia Loren i O.J. Simpson i otronan dia ku nan a bin graba e pelikula Fire Power aki na Kòrsou. Tambe nos por a sirbi Reina Beatrix, presidente venezolano Carlos Andres Perez i otronan. Esakinan tabata nos oportunidat grandi pa a realmente demostrá nos profeshonalismo ku un servisio ku a kumpli ku delaster un detaye na nivel internashonal.

Pero no kere ku tur kos a bai fásil semper.

Pa keda na altura mi tabata bai tur aña dos konferensia di catering internashonal: unu na Merka, unu na Europa, pa asina mi por a keda na altura pasobra mi mester a tuma mi mes na serio i por a sigui hasi esei kedando siñando i espesialmente lesando pa keda na altura di kiko ta pasando den e mundu di alimento.

Awe, despues di espesialmente e resien pandemia, mi ta akseptá ku nos a wanta, hasiendo hopi sakrifisio pero nos por a sigui. I e desaroyonan aki ta loke mi no a imáginami nunka, loke ke men ku den bida e bueltanan tei i si bo no ta prepará pa ta flèksibel i pa bai ku tempu loke ta inevitabel, bo ta kaba na nada.

Keremi, hasi negoshi semper tabata un reto i na e momentu aki e ta pió ku nunka’, asina Boy Magdalena a splika.

Riba e pregunta kua ta e reto di mas grandi ku el a topa kuné Magdalena a suspirá i a bisa ku for di kuminsamentu di su empresa e tabatin mester di semper hende pa traha pasobra bo so no por hasi un negoshi.

‘Mi mester bisa tambe ku esei ke men ku bo negoshi ta dependé di e empleado i pa asina ei tin e kliente ku nos ta apresiá mashá i pa por duna e kliente mihó servisio posibel’.

Boy Magdalena a finalisá bisando ku: ‘Mi famia i ami, nos empleadonan aktual i espesialmente mi yu hòmber Gabriel ku aworaki tin mando di General Catering, di kurason ta yama danki na tur ku di un forma òf otro ta(bata) envolví den e éksito di General Catering.

Nos ta sigui sirbi Kòrsou i nos sa ku basá riba nos eksperensia, ku kualke problema òf situashon ku bini ku nos por sigui’.

General Catering ta situá na skina Fransebloemweg/Santa Rosaweg, telefon 736 5555.

50 jaar bedienen van Curaçao

General Catering: een voorbeeld van doorzettingsvermogen

Willemstad – ‘Pionier, uitgedaagd door de pandemie, de visie om door te gaan’, zo kijkt Gabriel ‘Boy’ Magdalena naar zijn bedrijf General Catering, gisteren 50 jaar geleden dat hij het officieel op Curaçao was begonnen.

Het bedrijf begon op 16 oktober 1972, op de campus die toen in de buurt Schelpwijk was en groeide uit tot de bekende cateringdienst op de hoek van FranseBloemweg/Santa Rosaweg waar ze dagelijks Curaçao bedienen.

‘Goed eten voedt op welke manier dan ook de ziel van onze mensen en we doen daar nog steeds goed werk mee’, zei Boy Magdalena.

Hij bleef zijn dank uitspreken voor elke klant die ze hadden.

‘Ik ben blij dat we mensen met een doos snacks hadden kunnen dienen en ook dat we vereerd waren om de catering te doen voor de grote Sophia Loren en O.J. Simpson en anderen toen ze de film Fire Power hier in Curaçao filmden.

We dienden ook koningin Beatrix, Venezolaanse president Carlos Andres Perez en vele anderen.

Dat waren onze grote mogelijkheden om onze professionaliteit te tonen met een service die volledig op internationaal niveau was.

Maar denk niet dat het altijd gemakkelijk was.

Om op de hoogte te blijven van onze industrie heb ik jaarlijks deelgenomen aan twee cateringconferenties, een in de Verenigde Staten en een in Europa, omdat ik voorop moest blijven terwijl ik bleef leren en vooral lezen over de nieuwste trends in de voedselwereld.

Tegenwoordig, specifiek na de recente pandemie, accepteer ik dat we sterk hebben gestaan ​​en veel offers brachten zodat we nu kunnen doorgaan. En deze ontwikkelingen werden nooit verwacht, wat aantoont dat het leven zijn plotselinge wendingen heeft en als je niet bereid bent flexibel te zijn en met de onvermijdelijke stroom te gaan, zul je worden vernietigd.

Geloof me, zaken doen is altijd een uitdaging en het is nu het ergste dan ooit,’ aldus Magdalena.

Gevraagd wat de grootste uitdaging was die hij heeft ervaren, zucht Magdalena en zei dat hij vanaf het begin van zijn bedrijf mensen nodig had om te werken omdat hij dit niet alleen kon doen.

‘Ik moet zeggen dat een bedrijf afhankelijk is van werknemers om de best mogelijke service te bieden aan de veelgewaardeerde klant’.

Boy Magdalena eindigt door te zeggen dat hij en zijn familie, hun werknemers en vooral zijn zoon Gabriel die nu General Catering beheert, van harte iedereen bedanken die op de een of andere manier heeft bijgedragen aan het succes van General Catering .

“We blijven Curaçao dienen en we weten dat op basis van onze ervaring, dat we kunnen doorgaan, ongeacht welk probleem of situatie zich voordoet.”

General Catering bevindt zich op de hoek van FranseBloemweg/Santa Rosaweg, telefoonnummer 736 5555.

50 years serving Curaçao

General Catering: an example of persistence

Willemstad – ‘Pioneer, challenged by the pandemic, the vision to continue’, that is how Gabriel ‘Boy’ Magdalena looks at his company General Catering, yesterday 50 years after he started it officially in Curaçao.

The company started on October 16, 1972, at the campus that was then in the neighborhood Schelpwijk and grew into the well-known catering service located at the corner of Fransebloemweg/Santa Rosaweg where they are serving Curaçao on a daily basis.

‘Good food, in any way, feeds the soul of our people and we are still doing good work with that,’ said Boy Magdalena.

He continued to express his gratitude for every client they had.

‘I am happy that we could have served people with a box of snacks and also that we were honored to do the catering for the great Sophia Loren and O.J. Simpson and others when they filmed the movie Fire Power here in Curaçao.

We also served Queen Beatrix, Venezuelan president Carlos Andres Perez and many others.

Those were our big opportunities to show our professionalism with a service that was completely on an international level.

But don’t think that it was always easy.

To stay on top of things I participated annually in two catering conferences, one in The United States and one in Europe since I had to stay ahead while continuing to learn and especially read to know about the latest trends in the food world.

Today, specifically after the recent pandemic, I accept that we stood strong, making a lot of sacrifices so that we can continue. And these developments were never expected, which shows that life has its sudden turns and if you are not prepared to be flexible and go with the inevitable flow, you will be destroyed.

Trust me, doing business is always a challenge and it is worst than ever now,’ Magdalena continued to explain.

Asked what was the biggest challenge that he has met Magdalena sighs and said that he needed from the beginning of his company people to work because he could not do so alone.

‘I must say that a business depends on the employees and to give the best service possible to the much-appreciated client’.

Boy Magdalena ends by saying that he and his family, the actual work team and especially his son Gabriel who is now managing General Catering, are sincerely thanking everyone who in one way or another contributed to the success of General Catering.

‘We continue to serve Curaçao and we know that based on our experience, that we can continue no matter what problem or situation arises.’

General Catering is located at the corner of Fransebloemweg/Santa Rosaweg, telephone number 736 5555.

On the picture from left to right: Gabriel Magdalena jr, Boy Magdalena and Javier Magdalena