Ban sostené e hóben aki kual ku apénas 16 aña di edat a start su propio barbershop.
Pashon, dedikashon i profeshonalismo ta e 3 palabranan ku ta identifiká e trabou/servisio ku e hóben aki a bini ta brinda su klientenan.
Ki bo ta warda ? Book bo fecha pa asina bo tambe dal bo pelá serka Agent the Barber 💈💪🏽
https://www.fresha.com/book-now/barberata-klhxlrb3/all-offer?id=790348&pId=742070
Instagram : https://instagram.com/agent.thebarber?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Telefòn : +5999 699 9393
