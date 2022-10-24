IN SYNERGIA UNANIMUS Struktura Estatal Nobo SERIE di 24 Artíkulo

SERIE di 24 artíkulo tokante e Struktura Estatal Nobo

Título di e buki: IN SYNERGIA UNANIMUS

KAPÍTULO 6: KRUSANDO UN LIÑA KORÁ?

Sub-título: Kas di e Senado Harmonisante

Nos mester stòp di debilitá nos mes. Koperashon inteligente no por perhudiká nos, pasobra nos tur lo saka benefisio for di dje. E Polítika di 4 Libertatnan a benefisiá Union Europeo hopi. Dikon e lo perhudiká nos?

Desigualdat riba nivel gubernamental tabata e kousa prinsipal di e Status Aparte di Aruba na 1986. Y tambe pasobra islanan ta separá for di otro pa naturalesa. Pero riba nivel interpersonal e Rubiano no ta odia nos. No tin motibu tampoko. Simplemente, nan mes kier a manehá nan propio isla. Y nan ta’tin rason. Awor Kòrsou y Boneiru kier mesun kos.

Pues, kon e por perhudiká nos, si nos ta adoptá e Polítika Europeo di 4 Libertatnan? Si hende di Aruba, Kòrsou y Boneiru por hasi negoshi y ofresé servisio libremente na e otro islanan, sin niun impuesto di eksportashon/importashon y sin niun opstákulo migratorio ni finansiero, bo no ta kere ku nos lo krea oportunidatnan èkstra pa nos tur?

Nos ta bisa: ‘SÍ’. Pero nos tambe ta kere ku mester limitá nos futuro koperashon te na e 4 Libertatnan aki. Pa logra esaki, úniko kos ku mester hasi ta pa instituí un mekanismo pa harmonisá sierto leinan. Manera Union Europeo a hasi. Kada isla ta keda 100% enkargá ku su propio legislashon, pero ta bai di akuerdo pa harmonisá sierto partinan di dje.

Nos ta referí aki na e tipo di legislashon ku den nos kaso (siendo ex-Antia) ya ta kasi ful harmonisá kaba anyhow. Kosnan manera Kódigo Sivil & Sivil Prosedural, Lei Atministrativo, Leinan Finansiero, Leinan di Impuesto di Entrada, Ganashi y Benta y algun mas.

Pa evitá kompetensia riba tereno di impuesto, lo ta prudente pa palabrá tarifanan igual di impuesto di entrada, ganashi y benta.

E ‘Senado Harmonisante’ ta e institushon ku por hasi e trabou aki. E lo konsistí di nuebe miembro, tres senador delegá pa kada Parlamento Isleño. Despues di kada elekshon, e koalishon ku lo forma gobièrnu ta nombra unu, oposishon ta nombra unu y nan dos ta nombra un profeshonal no-polítiko y independiente (por ehèmpel, un hurista/ dòkter/pastor/accountant of otro).

E nuebe senadornan ta elegí nan Presidente entre nan mes.

Simpel y kompakto.

Lo konstruí e Sede di e Senado serka di airopuerto di Kòrsou.

Aha! Dikon Kòrsou? Nan nunka no por stòp di dominá? Rilèks, shonnan. Kòrsou lo tin solamente tres asiento den e Senado, igual ku Aruba y Boneiru. Nan lo no tin mayoria. Ta un kortesia di Kòrsou pa nan invitá nos riba nan teritorio. Nos ta skohe Kòrsou pa e simpel motibu di efisiensia di tempu y gastunan. Wak e mapa. Kòrsou ta situá nèt mei mei.

Nos no mester di referendum pa e kambio aki. Úniko kos ku mester hasi ta ku kada isla ta aprobá un kambio di su konstitushon (es desir: ‘Regulashon di Estado’) pa hasi e ‘Pakto di e Union Nobo’ parti di su propio sistema konstitushonal.

Nos no por konstruí brùgnan físiko entre nos islanan. Pero nos sí por konstruí brùgnan virtual. E Senado Harmonisante t’ei pa konstruí nan.

Pues awor nos por redaktá Artíkulo 1 di e Pakto di e Union Nobo entre Aruba, Kòrsou y Boneiru. Akibou e teksto:

Artíkulo 1

E Parlamentonan Isleño ta instituí un Senado Harmonisante pa harmonisá e leinan di tur tres isla, pa di e forma ei habri kaminda pa e islanan establesé un Merkado Uní basá riba e 4 Libertatnan, es desir e libertat di sirkulashon di merkansia, kapital, servisio y hende. Despues di kada elekshon, kada Parlamento Isleño ta delegá tres Senador, unu nombrá pa e koalishon na mando, e segundo nombrá pa e oposishon y nan dos ta nombra un profeshonal independiente. E Senado Harmonisante ta adoptá Reglanan di Guia ku mayoria di voto, ku ta drenta na vigor for di e momentu ku nan a keda aprobá y inkorporá den e legislashon isleño di por lo ménos dos di e tres Parlamentonan Isleño. Sede di e Senado Harmonisante ta situá na Kòrsou.



Boneiru, 23 di òktober 2022

Na nòmber di Fundashon ‘Golden Meand Society’,

Michiel Bijkerk, presidente

SERIES of 24 articles about our New Constitutional Structure

Book title: IN SYNERGIA UNANIMUS

Chapter 6: A BRIDGE TOO FAR?

Sub-title: The Harmonizing Senate-House

We must stop weakening ourselves. Intelligent cooperation cannot hurt us, as long as we all benefit. The European Union has benefited greatly by their Four Freedoms policy. Why would it harm us?

Aruba’s secession in 1986 was mainly caused by structural inequality on the governmental level. And because islands are separate entities by nature. But on the interpersonal level the Arubans do not hate us. Why would they? They just want to run their own island. And right they are. Curaçao and Bonaire now want the same thing.

So how could it hurt us, if we adopted the European Four Freedoms policy? If people on all three islands (Aruba, Boneiru y Kòrsou) were free to do business and offer services on the other islands, without any import/export duties, without immigration and financial obstacles, would we not create extra opportunities for us all?

We say yes. But we also suggest to limit our future closer cooperation to just these Four Freedoms. To accomplish this, we would only have to establish a mechanism to harmonize certain parts of our legislation. The way the European Union has done this. Each island stays in charge of its own legislation, but agrees to harmonize certain parts of it.

We’re referring here to the kind of legislation that is already pretty much in harmony between the islands anyhow. Things like the Civil & Civil Procedural Codes, Administrative law, Financial law, Income, Profit and Sales Tax laws and a few others.

To avoid tax-competition it would be wise to agree to equal income-, profit and sales tax-rates.

The ‘Harmonizing Senate’ is the institution that could bring this about. It would consist of nine members, three senators delegated by each Island- Parliament. Following each election, the governing coalition nominates one, the opposition nominates one and the two of them nominate a non-political and independent professional (for instance, a lawyer/account-ant/doctor/pastor/whatever).

The nine senators elect their President from their number.

Simple and compact.

Near the Curacao airport, the Harmonizing Senate-House will be built.

Aha! Why Curaçao? Will they never stop dominating? Relax, friends. Curaçao has only three Senate seats, just like Aruba and Bonaire. They have no majority. Curaçao is paying us a courtesy by inviting us on their territory. We choose Curaçao for the simple reason of time and cost efficiency. Look at the map. Curaçao lies in between.

We do not need referendums for this change. The only thing needed is that each island approves an amendment to its Constitution (i.e. ‘State Regulation’ c.q. Bonaire’s ‘Federal State Constitution’) to make the ‘Pact of the New Union’ part of its own constitutional system.

We cannot build physical bridges between our islands. But we can build mental ones. Thus the Harmonizing Senate is not a bridge too far.

So now we can frame Article 1 of the Pact of the New Union between Aruba, Kòrsou y Boneiru. It reads as follows:

Article 1

The Island-Parliaments institute a Harmonizing Senate to promote the harmonization of each island’s insular laws to enable the islands to establish a Single Market based on the Four Freedoms, i.e. the free movement of goods, capital, services and people. After each election, each Island-Parliament delegates three Senators, one nominated by the ruling coalition, one by the opposition, which two nominate a third non-political and independent professional. The Harmonizing Senate adopts Guidelines by majority vote, which come into effect as of the moment they have been approved by at least two of the three Island-Parliaments and have been incorporated into their own island-legislation. The Harmonizing Senate-House has its seat in Curaçao.



Bonaire, 23 October 2022

On behalf of Foundation ‘Golden Meand Society'(GMS)

Michiel Bijkerk, president