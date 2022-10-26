Nationale Postcode Loterij ta dediká € 2.5 mion na Konservashon di Naturalesa na Karibe Hulandes

Nationale Postcode Loterij (NPL) a kaba di anunsiá ku nan ta sigui sostené aktividat di Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) ku donashon di € 500 mil kada aña pa e siguiente sinku añanan. DCNA lo usa e sèn akí pa proyektonan ku e meta di salbaguardiá naturalesa na Karibe Hulandes dor di asistí e Organisashonnan di Maneho di Área Protehá na Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius i St. Maarten.

Di selva di áwaseru pa ref di koral, Karibe Hulandes ta kas pa un variedat grandi di habitatnan natural. E diverso ekosistemanan akí ta un magnet pa turista i alabes un di e fuentenan di entrada mas importante pa Karibe Hulandes. Naturalesa riba e islanan ta úniko i importante pero tambe frágil i bou di peliger. Den e menasanan mas importante tin inkluí desaroyo di área (na kosta), asuntu di awa di kloaka i maneho di sushi mal regulá, i tambe komementu eksesivo di mata i e impakto di espesie invasivo i kambio di klima.

“Nos islanan tropikal úniko i bunita, ku nan biodiversidat haltu i abundansia di ekosistemanan i espesienan ku na nivel global ta bou di peliger di eksistensia, ta eksigí pa nos ta uni forsa pa salbaguardiá biodiversidat. Esei ta e kurason di DCNA. Nos ta sumamente agradesido pa e sosten di parti di Nationale Postcode Loterij i ta mira dilanti pa sigui sostené den ayudo di e Organisashonnan di Maneho di Área Protehá pa salbaguardiá e tesoronan natural di Karibe Hulandes” presidente di direktiva di DCNA, sra. Hellen van der Wal ta trese dilanti.

Tokante DCNA & NPL

DCNA ta un organisashon non-profit ku a krea pa protekshon di medioambiente natural i ta promové maneho duradero di rekurso natural, riba e seis islanan di Karibe Hulandes. DCNA su mishon ta salbaguardiá naturalesa den Karibe Hulandes dor di yuda i asistí e Organisashonnan di Maneho di Área Protehá. Dor di krea un bos unifiká, yuda sigurá fuente di fondo duradero, kompartí rekurso, abilidat i eksperensia i promové material di edukashon pa públiko i konsiensia públiko, DCNA por fortifiká e ret di kontakto i sostené inisiativa di konservashon di naturalesa rònt Karibe Hulandes.

DCNA tin un historia di mas di un dékada ku NPL i nan aktividatnan karitativo òf “Goede Doelen“. For di 2008, DCNA a bira un risibidó konstante di supsidio di parti di NPL i ta risibí un supsidio anual.

Photo: Reunion di evaluashon eksitoso entre DCNA i NPL na mei 2022. Di man robes pa man drechi: Manager anterior di Akshon Karikativo di NPL sra. Esmée van der Ven , presidente di direktiva di DCNA Chair Dr. mr. Hellen van der Wal, sekretario di DCNA sr. Kai Wulf, anterior direktor di DCNA sr. Tadzio Bervoets i direktor Aktividat Karitativo di NPL sr. Jonne Arnoldussen.

Nationale Postcode Loterij zet € 2,5 miljoen in voor natuurbehoud in de Nederlandse Cariben

De Nationale Postcode Loterij (NPL) heeft zojuist aangekondigd de activiteiten van de Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) te blijven steunen door de komende vijf jaar jaarlijks € 500.000 te doneren. DCNA zal dit geld gebruiken voor projecten om de natuur in het Nederland Caribisch gebied te beschermen door de beheerorganisaties voor beschermde gebieden (parken) op Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius en St. Maarten bij te staan.

Van regenwouden tot koraalriffen, het Nederlands Caribisch gebied heeft een grote verscheidenheid aan natuurlijke leefgebieden. Deze diverse ecosystemen zijn een magneet voor toeristen en tegelijkertijd een van de belangrijkste bronnen van inkomsten voor het Nederlands Caribisch gebied. De natuur op de eilanden is uniek en belangrijk, maar ook kwetsbaar en wordt bedreigd. Tot de belangrijkste bedreigingen behoren slecht gereguleerde (kust)ontwikkeling, afvalwater- en afvalbeheer, overbegrazing en de impact van invasieve soorten en klimaatverandering.

“ Onze unieke en tropische eilanden, met hun hoge biodiversiteit en overvloed aan wereldwijd bedreigde ecosystemen en soorten, vereisen dat we ons verenigen om de biodiversiteit te beschermen. Dat is het hart van de DCNA. We zijn enorm dankbaar voor de steun van de Nationale Postcode Loterij en kijken ernaar uit om de beheerorganisaties voor beschermde gebieden (parken) te blijven helpen om de Nederlandse Caribische natuurschatten te beschermen”, aldus Hellen van der Wal, voorzitter van DCNA.

Over DCNA en NPL

DCNA is een non-profitorganisatie die is opgericht om de natuurlijke omgeving te beschermen en duurzaam beheer van natuurlijke hulpbronnen op de zes Nederlands Caribische eilanden te bevorderen. De missie van DCNA is het beschermen van de natuur in het Nederlands Caribisch gebied oor de beheerorganisaties van beschermde gebieden te helpen en bij te staan. Door een verenigde stem te creëren, duurzame financiering veilig te stellen, middelen, vaardigheden en ervaring te delen en educatie en publieke bewustwording te bevorderen, is DCNA in staat om het netwerk te versterken en initiatieven voor natuurbehoud in het hele Nederlandse Caribisch gebied te ondersteunen

DCNA heeft een meer dan tien jaar lange geschiedenis met de NPL en hun “Goede Doelen”. Sinds 2008 wordt DCNA volledig gesteund door de NPL en ontvangt een jaarlijkse subsidie

Foto: Succesvolle evaluatiebijeenkomst tussen DCNA en Nationale Postcode Loterij in mei 2022. Van links naar rechts: Nationale Postcode Loterij voormalig manager goede doelen mevr. Esmée van der Ven, DCNA voorzitter dr. mr. Hellen van der Wal, DCNA secretaris dhr. Kai Wulf, DCNA voormalig directeur dhr. Tadzio Bervoets en directeur Goede doelen van de Nationale Postcode Loterij dhr. Jonne Arnoldussen.

Nationale Postcode Loterij ta compromete su mes na € 2.5 miyon pa Conservacion di Naturalesa den Caribe Hulandes

Nationale Postcode Loterij (NPL) a caba di anuncia cu nan lo sigui apoya e actividadnan di Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) dunando € 500,000 cada aña durante e proximo cinco añanan. DCNA lo uza e placa aki pa proyecto pa salvaguarda naturalesa den Caribe Hulandes door di yuda e Organisacionnan di Maneho di Area proteha na Aruba, Boneiro, Corsou, Saba, St. Eustatius y St. Maarten.

Desde selva tropical te na rif di coral, Caribe Hulandes ta contene un variedad amplio di habitat natural. E diverso ecosistemanan aki ta un magneet pa turista y, na mes momento, un di e fuentean di ingresonan mas importante pa Caribe Hulandes. E naturalesa di e islanan ta unico y importante, pero tambe fragil y menasa. Entre e menasanan mas importante tin desaroyo (di costa) mal regula, maneho di awa residual y maneho di sushedad, como tambe pastoreo excesivo y e impacto di especie invasor y cambio di clima.

“Nos islanan tropical unico y abundante, cu nan alta biodiversidad y abundancia di ecosistema y especie globalmente plama, ta exigi pa nos uni pa salvaguarda biodiversidad. Esey ta e curason di DCNA. Nos ta masha agradeci cu e apoyo di Loteria di Codigo Postal Hulandes y nos ta spera di continua yudando e Organisacionnan di Maneho di Area Proteha pa salvaguarda e tesoronan natural di Caribe Hulandes”, Hellen van der Wal, Presidente di DCNA a declara.

Tocante DCNA y NPL

DCNA ta un organisacion no lucrativo crea pa proteha entorno natural y pa promove maneho sostenibel di e recursonan natural, tanto riba tera como den lama, den e seis islanan di Caribe Hulandes. E mision di DCNA ta pa salvaguarda naturalesa den Caribe Hulandes yudando y sistiendo e Organisacionnan di Maneho di Area Proteha. Door di crea un voz uni, yuda sigura un financiamento sostenibel, comparti recurso, habilidad y experiencia y promove divulgacion educativo y consciencia publico, DCNA por fortalece e red y por apoya e iniciativanan di conservacion di naturalesa den henter Caribe Hulandes.

DCNA tin mas di un decada di historia cu NPL y su actonan di caridad of “Goede Doelen”. Desde 2008, DCNA a convirti den beneficiario completo di NPL y ta ricibi un subsidio cada aña.

Photo

Reunion exitoso di evaluacion entre DCNA y NPL na mei di aña 2022. Di robes pa drechi: Sra. Esmee van der Ven, ex gerente di organisacion benefica di NPL, presidenta di DCNA, Dr. mr. Hellen van der Wal, secretario di DCNA, Sr. Kai Wulf, ex director di DCNA, Sr. Tadzio Bervoets y director di organisacion benefica di NPL, Sr. Jonne Arnoldusse N.

Dutch Postcode Lottery Commits €2.5M for Nature Conservation in the Dutch Caribbean

The Dutch Postcode Lottery’s (NPL) has just announced to continue supporting the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) activities by donating €500k each year for the next five years. DCNA will use this money for projects to safeguard nature in the Dutch Caribbean by assisting the Protected Area Management Organizations on Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten.

From rainforests to coral reefs, the Dutch Caribbeans is home to a wide variety of natural habitats. These diverse ecosystems are a magnet for tourists and at the same time one of the most important sources of income for the Dutch Caribbean. Nature on the islands is unique and important but it is also fragile and threatened. Amongst the most significant threats include poorly regulated (coastal) development, wastewater and waste management as well as overgrazing and the impact of invasive species and climate change.

“ Our unique and bountiful tropical islands, with their high biodiversity and abundance of globally threatened ecosystems and species demands that we stand together to safeguard biodiversity. That’s the heart of the DCNA. We are extremely thankful for the support by the Dutch Postcode Lottery and are looking forward continuing to help the Protected Area Management Organizations to safeguard the Dutch Caribbean natural treasures” stated Hellen van der Wal, Chair of DCNA.

About DCNA & NPL

DCNA is a non-profit organization created to protect the natural environment and to promote sustainable management of natural resources on the six Dutch Caribbean islands. DCNA’s mission is to safeguard nature in the Dutch Caribbean by helping and assisting the Protected Area Management Organizations. By creating a united voice, helping to secure sustainable funding, sharing resources, skills and experience and promoting educational outreach and public awareness, DCNA is able to strengthen the network and support nature conservation initiatives throughout the Dutch Caribbean.

DCNA has more than a decade long history with NPL and their charitable acts or “Goede Doelen“. Since 2008, DCNA became a full beneficiary of the NPL and has received an annual subsidy.

Photo: Successful evaluation meeting between DCNA and Postcode Lottery in May 2022. From left to right: National Postcode Lottery former Charities Manager Ms. Esmée van der Ven , DCNA Chair Dr. mr. Hellen van der Wal, DCNA Secretary Mr. Kai Wulf, DCNA former Director Mr. Tadzio Bervoets and Director for Charities of the National Postcode Lottery Mr. Jonne Arnoldussen.