TURISMO 

TCB News Flash  | Bonaire will be at the DEMA Show 2022 in Orlando, Florida

Bonaire will be at the DEMA Show 2022 in Orlando, Florida
A total of 15 partners will be part of the Bonaire Pavilion
Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is announcing that Bonaire will be present at the DEMA Show in Orlando, Florida. This year DEMA Show will take place between November 1 – 4, 2022 at the Orange County Convention Center.

TCB together with on island partners have been preparing for this year’s show. The Bonaire Pavilion will have a total of 15 partners. The following partners will be present at this year’s show: AB-Dive, Belnem House, BONHATA, Buddy Dive Resort, Captain Don’s Habitat, Chogogo Beach & Dive Resort, Courtyard by Marriott, Dive Friends Bonaire, Divi Flamingo Beach Resort, Grand Windsock, Plaza Beach & Dive Resort, Resort Bonaire, STINAPA, Tourism Corporation Bonaire, and VIP Diving.

The Bonaire Pavilion will once again be located close to the main entrance of the exhibition hall, so visitors, vendors and trade partners coming to the show cannot miss the Bonaire Pavilion. Additionally, this year the Bonaire Pavilion will have a new look and feel in the new Bonaire branding.

The Bonaire Pavilion gives consumers the opportunity to meet with island partners and discover Bonaire’s untouched dive sites that are among the last truly unspoiled places.

For more information visit: www.BonaireIsland.com or send an email to marketing@bonaireisland.com.
