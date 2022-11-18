Entrega sertifikado Kurso di Masashi

30 persona a terminá e kurso ku éksito

WILLEMSTAD – 18 di novèmber 2022 – Resientemente un grupo di 30 persona a konkluí un kurso pa duna masashi. E kurso ta forma parti di e programa di Her & Bijscholingstraject Hospitality Sector. E kurso a keda ofresé pa Kalaterapia bou di kordinashon di Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) den estrecho kolaborashon ku Ministerio di Desaroyo Ekonómiko (MEO) i Ministerio di Desaroyo Sosial, Labor i Bienestar (SOAW). E seremonia di entrega di sertifikado a tuma lugá den presensia di Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje i Minister di Desaroyo Sosial, Labor i Bienestar, sra. Ruthmilda Larmonie-Cecilia.

E kurso tabatin un durashon di 5 siman i a inkluí entre otro e siguiente modulonan: salu general, fisiologia di e kurpa humano, funshonamentu di sèlnan, nifikashon di strès, terapianan alternativo manera entre otro aromaterapia i uso di zeta spesial pa duna masashi i téknika kon pa usa kalbas pa duna masashi. Banda di e parti teorétiko e kursistanan tabatin diferente seshon di práktika pa asina pone tur loke nan a atkerí na konosementu den práktika. Evaluashon di parti di klientenan ku a risibí masashi serka e kursistanan tabata parti integral di e eksámen. Tambe e kursistanan a kompletá e Personal Empowerment & Service Oriented training ku éksito. Meta di e training aki tabata pa krea profeshonalnan kla prepará pa traha i ku un konfiansa propio haltu di manera ku nan ta motivá pa por ofresé nan klientenan un servisio di kalidat. E training tabatin un durashon di 2 seshon di mitar dia i a keda ofresé pa Experientia. Ademas e kursistanan a sigui un seshon di Mi Negoshi na enkargo di MEO spesialmente dirigí riba esnan ku ke lanta nan propio negoshi.

E programa di Her & Bijscholingstraject Hospitality Sector ta resortá bou di MEO miéntras CTB ta enkargá ku ehekushon di e programa. E programa ta keda ehekutá den estrecho kolaborashon ku SOAW i partnernan den sektor privá.

CTB, MEO i SOAW ta deseá e kursistanan tur klase di éksito pa futuro.

Certificate Ceremony for Massage Course

30 people completed the course successfully

WILLEMSTAD – November 18, 2022 – Recently a group of 30 people completed a course that prepares and equips them to give massages. This course is part of the Hospitality Sector Training Program. The course was provided by Kalaterapia and coordinated by the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) in close collaboration with the Ministry of Economic Development (MEO) and the Ministry of Social Development, Labor and Wellbeing (SOAW). The certificate award ceremony took place in the presence of the Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje and the Minister of Social Development, Labor and Wellbeing, Mrs. Ruthmilda Larmonie-Cecilia.

The course had a duration of 5 weeks and included among others the following modules: general health, physiology of the human body, cell function, the meaning of stress, alternative therapies such as aroma therapy and the use of special massage oils, and techniques for using calabash in giving massages. Besides the theoretical part, the participants received several practical sessions in order to put into practice all the knowledge that they had acquired. Evaluations by customers who had received a massage from the course participants was an integral part of the exam. In addition, the participants completed the Personal Empowerment & Service Oriented Training. The goal of this training was to empower professionals in order to be motivated to provide high quality service to their customers. The training consisted of two half-day sessions and was provided by Experientia. Furthermore, the course participants attended a session of Mi Negoshi (My Business) presented by MEO, especially geared towards those who want to start their own business.

The Hospitality Sector Training Program is managed by MEO, and CTB oversees the execution of the program. The program is executed in close collaboration with SOAW and private sector partners.

CTB, MEO and SOAW wish the course participants much success in the future.