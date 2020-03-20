CHATA Statement

Willemstad, March 21, 2020 – CHATA is continuously monitoring the tourism industry and its developments in order to communicate efficiently and effectively to our members and the public. Due to the recent developments and impact of COVID-19, it is only a matter of time until our tourism industry will deteriorate completely. The decline in business is inevitable, which will lead to a shutdown of all tourism related operations. CHATA confirms that as of next week all accommodation providers will shut down its operations until further notice.

CHATA forecasts that travel in general will remain on hold for a minimum of 3-4 months. The recovery period for the tourism industry will be between 6 and 18 months. CHATA expects that our accommodation sector will re-establish operations by Summer 2020 or high season 2020/2021. However, this may differ per property and type of business as well as how the COVID-19 pandemic develops. CHATA has informed the government and stakeholders regarding the situation and is in constant dialogue with the government in regard to a yet to be announced support plan.

CHATA hopes to be able to count on the entire community’s support during this difficult time and that everyone abides to the rules issued by the government; practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently, use hand sanitizer and cover your coughs and sneezes. The tourism industry has shown its resilience in the past and we expect the same moving forward.