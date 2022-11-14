INSTALASHON LUSNAN LED TA KONTINUÁ
MINISTERIO KONSERNÍ TRÁFIKO, TRANSPORTE I PLANIFIKASHON URBANO
INSTALASHON LUSNAN LED TA KONTINUÁ
PUBLIKÁ RIBA 14 NOVÈMBER 2022
Willemstad – Minister Charles Cooper ta informá ku instalashon di lusnan LED “smart” ta tumando lugá manera palabrá i na satisfashon. Manera pueblo por tuma nota aktualmente, ta instalando e lusnan aki for di Biesheuvel te ku Rio Canario.
Klaramente por mira e diferensha grandi kompará ku e lusnan anterior. Pera di lusnan LED “smart” ta duna mas klaridat i ta usa menos koriente, i por manda un señal na momentu ku por ehèmpel e pera kima, ku komo konsekuensha ku esaki por wòrdu kambiá rápidamente.
E trabounan aki ta na enkargo di e kontratístanan Elux, CIS i tambe Kla pa solushon.
Instalashon di e lusnan LED “smart” aki lo kontinuá priméramente riba tur e kamindanan prinsipal pa despues sigui ku e demás kamindanan riba nos pais.
Asinaki nos ta sigui traha pa hiba Kòrsou su infrastruktura dilanti.
You must log in to post a comment.