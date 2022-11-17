SAVE THE DATE | We are cooking something extraordinary up, together with Tirzo Martha!

November 17, 2022
Dear Friends of The Curaçao Museum, 

With great honor and pleasure, we invite you to save the date for the opening of Tirzo Martha’s first SOLO Exhibition in The Curaçao Museum:

CHRONISCH
MONOCHROOM
Thursday, December 1, 2022
From 19:00 to 21:00

We are very proud and excited to host this Solo Exhibition in our Museum!
Tirzo Martha, a multifaceted artist and Winner of the Wilhelminaring in 2019, the Lifetime achievement award in the Netherlands!

An official invitation with much more information and all the activities we have planned
with Tirzo will follow!
We just wanted to give you a heads-up to make sure that you will not miss out on Tirzo Martha’s Solo Exhibition opening and his exceptionally monumental works!

 

