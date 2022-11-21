Sint Maarten Police report

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

November 20th 2022

Joint controls with Police, Immigration and TEATH

KPSM’s special actions team were busy various controls jointly with several other government departments. Most of these controls took place in and around Philipsburg area.

Within the last couple of days the combined team conducted controls on

street vendors and badly parked vehicles on the Boardwalk and A.C. Wathey Cruise and Cargo Facilities .

During these actions, 7(seven) drivers were issued fines for illegal parking and driving on a road that was declared closed off for vehicular traffic .

In the surroundings of the Cruise facilities the special team addressed several of the Gypsy drivers and removed them from the area.

The team also arrested a man who had threatened two individuals with a firearm after an altercation . However, after threatening the victims, the perpetrator fled the scene, but later showed back up at the scene without the firearm. He was taken to the police station where he was detained for further investigation.

These joint actions will be ongoing through the busy year-end activity period.

Suspect involved in fatal hit-and-run accident arrested .

Traffic Department personnel arrested a male suspect on Sunday afternoon, November 20, 2022, in relation to a fatal hit-and-run accident that took place early Sunday morning.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a dark gray car had struck the victim in the vicinity of the intersection of Arch Road and Sucker-garden Road and then continued driving away. He later abandoned the car in the area of Upper Princess Quarter.

After a brief investigation conducted by traffic personnel, they later discovered who the driver of the gray car was. He was arrested in connection with this incident. Following his arrest, the suspect was taken to the police station where he was detained pending further investigation.

So far the victim who was discovered deceased on Sucker-Garden roadside has not have been identified. The victim about is about 1.80M tall, light brown skin, braided hair with a full beard. He was dressed in red/black long sports pants, black shirt, black shoes with a neon green vest.

Police urges anyone who has information regarding this incident of who may know the identity of the victim to contact the Police Traffic Department and assist with information to better aid the investigation.

Contact can be made via e-mail traffic@policesxm.sx or by

telephone number 542 2222 ext. 241/239.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM also reminds the community of its Whatsapp

Feature: “See Something, Share Something” on its website: http://www.policesxm.sx.

The Sint Maarten Police Force expresses its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. The investigation into this tragic event is still ongoing.

Safety tips during Sint-Maarten busy Holiday season .

The St. Maarten Police Force would like to wish everyone a safe and happy en of the year. Keeping this in mind, we like to share these important tips for ” playing it safe” when shopping in or visiting the shopping areas during this Holiday season .

Regardless of whether you leave your home for a few minutes or most of the day during this hectic time of year, you should make sure your home is safe from theft, burglary and damage of any kind while you are away.

Never leave a ‘hidden’ or ‘emergency’ key outside your home. Those are too easy to find and give a would-be thief very easy access. If you need an alternate way to get in, try a lock box or leave a key with someone you trust.

Install an alarm system if you can. Law enforcement experts have indicated that homes without security systems are three times as likely to be burglarizes as those with one.

Be sure to keep your valuables secure in a safe, which includes both jewelry and cash.

Motorists are requested to ensure before participating in traffic that their vehicles comply with the technical requirements as well as have the necessary documentation with them .

Safety tips while shopping

If in the evening or at night, go with a friend or family member.

Avoid wearing expensive jewelry.

Do not carry a purse or wallet, if possible.

Always carry your Driver License or Identification Card along with necessary cash, credit card or ATM with you expect to use.

Even though you are rushed and thinking about a thousand things, stay alert to your surroundings.

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash.

Pay for purchases with a your ATM or credit card when possible

Notify the police and credit card issuer immediately if your credit card is lost, stolen or misused.

Be extra careful if you do carry a wallet or purse. They are the prime targets of criminals in crowded shopping areas.

Avoid overloading yourself with packages. It is important to have clear visibility and freedom of motion to avoid mishaps.

Lady was found deceased in her apartment on Old Simpson-Bay road

On Saturday evening, November 19, 2022 around 9:30 p.m., Central Dispatch received a call from area of Old Simpson-Bay road regarding a female who was found in her condo showing no sign of Life.

Upon arrival on the scene, patrol encountered a female who had passed away in her apartment located on the old Simpson-Bay road.

After an examination conducted by forensic and detective personnel it appears that the victim was believed to have passed away of natural causes.

No trace of a criminal act was detected on the victims body.

The Police Force of Sint-Maarten KPSM expressed its condolences to the victims family.