KLIENTENAN HENDE HÒMBER DI BRASAMI A TUMA TEMPU PA REFLEHÁ RIBA PALABRA DI HÒMBER DURANTE DIA INTERNASHONAL DI HENDE HÒMBER 2022

Willemstad, 28 di Novèmber 2022 – E dia Internashonal di Hende Hòmber tabata un bon okashon pa hendenan hòmber, kliente di Brasami ku ta na final di nan tratamentu, para ketu i tuma tempu pa reflehá riba e importansha di duna palabra i kumpli ku promesa. E evento tabata yená ku presentashon, músika i kanto di inspirashon ku a kulminá den un sena ku a konsistí di platonan típiko di fin di aña.

Inspirashon i selebrashon di bida ta parti importante den un rehabilitashon i sosialisashon eksitoso. P’esei CIBC FirstCaribbean, na e okashon di dia Internashonal di Hende Hòmber 2022, a duna Brasami un man pa inspirá tur e klientenan hende hòmber ku ta riba nan kaminda bèk pa komunidat.

Brasami, komo sentro di rehabilitashon, tin un asina yamá Unidat 2 ku ta separá, na unda klientenan den nan último fase di nan rehabilitashon i sosialisashon ta biba. Aktualmente tin 14 hende hòmber ta biba den Unidat 2.

Eric Jacobino di Brasami a bisa “Palabra di Hòmber tabata un evento ku a inspirá nos klientenan i ku nan a disfrutá di dje. Tipo di eventonan asina’ki, ku e meta pa inspirá, ta kontribuí en grande na e proseso di rehabilitashon i sosialisashon di nos klientenan. Dia Internashon di Hende Hòmber 2022 lo keda pa largu tempu grabá den mente di nos klientenan, largu despues ku nan drenta bida normal bèk. Esaki, danki na e kolaborashon ku CIBC FirstCaribbean.”

E kolaborashon entre CIBC FirstCaribbean i Brasami pa a organisá e evento inspirativo aki riba Dia Internashonal di Hende Hòmber pa e klientenan di Brasami den Unidat 2, ta kuadra ku e esfuersonan di e banko pa kontribuí na enrikesé bida di speshalmente esnan ku por usa un man di yudansa den nos komunidat.

BRASAMI MALE CLIENTS TOOK TIME TO REFLECT AND CELEBRATE “A MAN’S WORD” ON INTERNATIONAL MEN’S DAY 2022

Willemstad, November 28 — The 2022 International Men’s Day was a good occasion for the male clients of rehabilitation clinic, Brasami who are at the end of their treatment programme, to stand still to “A Man’s Word.”

They took time on this occasion to reflect on the importance of living up to the promise. The event was filled with presentations, music and songs of inspiration and culminated in a dinner consisting of local traditional dishes of the season, in line with the spirit of the end of the year.

Inspiration and celebration of life is one of the key elements of a successful rehabilitation and socialization, therefore, CIBC FirstCaribbean was glad to lend a hand to Brasami to inspire these men on their road back to the community, on International Men’s Day 2022.

Rehabilitation Clinic Brasami has a separate Unit 2, where clients that are in the last part of their rehabilitation and socialization, are housed. Presently, 14 male clients live in Unit 2.

Eric Jacobino of Brasami said “A Man’s Word was an inspiring event our clients dearly enjoyed. Inspiring events contribute dearly to the rehabilitation and socialization process of our clients. International Men’s Day will remain with the clients long after they re-enter normal daily life thanks to our partnership with CIBC FirstCaribbean.”

The collaboration between CIBC FirstCaribbean and the rehabilitation clinic, to provide for an inspiring International Men’s Day to the male clients of Brasami Unit 2, fits the endeavor by the bank to contribute to enrichment of life especially to those in our community who could use a helping hand.