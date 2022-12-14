Prime Minister Evelyn Wever – Cross: EASTER HOLIDAY IN SAN NICOLAS TABATA BON ASSISTI, WITH GOOD ENVIRONMENT AND YENA WITH POSITIVISM Thank you SNBA and your person who made this event possible

Thank you SNBA and your person who made this event possible

ORANJESTAD – Prome Minister Evelyn Wever – Croes received an invitation from the San Nicolas Business Association (SNBA) to attend an Easter Fair and Cendemento of Aruba’s largest Easter market. Na e occasion Prome Minister Wever – Believe to direct word na Ministernan, Parliamentarianan, Comerciantenan, esnan di SNBA and other guest and person present.

Premier Wever – Croes firstly welcome SNBA sr new president. Errol de Freitas for an invitation to the event. Way the government is announcing that Aruba is recovering and negatively effected Covid. This year is ending tabata, a difficult hopi year with hopi challenge for each person whether it’s personal, family, trabou, government, financial and more. But despite di tur esaki, it’s hoping and positivity. Prome Minister Wever – Croes a splica cu Covid a quarter of the economy, pero a mira tambe cu awor turistanan ta biniendo bek y ta calculate cu pa fin di aña ta yega 100% di e amount of tourist compare cu prome cu pandemic. In addition, financial situation little by little ta wordo poni na ordo and asina ta look cu e year ta wax hopi more miho cu the a cuminsa which ta duna hopi more hopeful cu 2023 ta bay ta a miho year.

Lastly, Prome Minister Wever – I believe every person with this event possible, especially SNBA for a serious organization and determines the thirteen development pariba di brug and in San Nicolas. A gradici every merchant cu ta kere den pariba di brug and cu ta sigu inverti pariba di Brug, and without lubida each person cu ta a merchant but cu ta load a curason di yuda another which ta creates and connection pa hunto trece welfare den people di St. Nicholas.

It’s an honor to watch with people react to the invitation and attend the event, which creates hope and positivity for 2023. ‘