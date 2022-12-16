December 16, 2022
NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Funeral proceeding for Sgt. Britt Arndell

On Tuesday, December 20, 2022 the Police Force will hold the funeral procession for our fellow officer Britt M. ARNDELL.
Viewing and Mass of our fellow member Britt Arndell will be held at Royal Funeral Home in Sucker Garden.
The Viewing for the family and KPSM police colleagues will commence at 8:00 am and conclude at 9:00 am.
Thereafter, there will be an opportunity for public viewing between 09.00 am and 10.00 am.
The mass will begin shortly thereafter and will end at approximately 11.30 am.
Then the procession leaves from the “Royal Funeral Home” at about 11.45 am and heads towards the police station in the Philipsburg where a short ceremony will be held.
Following the Ceremony at the police station the procession will proceed to the cemetery at Cul-De-Sac via the Salt Pickers roundabout, Nisbeth road and Bush road where he will be laid to rest. During the indicated times, road users should be prepared for the possibility of potential traffic congestion and are urged to take alternative routes.
