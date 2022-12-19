INVESTIGASHON HELSINKI

Djaluna 19 di desèmber 2022, Recherche Samenwerkingsteam (RST) bou di supervishon di hues komisario (RC) a realisá dos entrada hudisial serka dos sospechoso den tres diferente kas na Sint Maarten i Kòrsou.

E entradanan hudisial a tuma lugá den konekshon ku e investigashon “Helsinki” kaminda tin un sospecho di froude i korupshon dor di entre otro un (èks) miembro di direktiva di un asina denominá “overheids- NV” (NV gubernamental). E investigashon ta kanando ainda, i na e momentu aki no ta ekskluí mas aresto òf entrada hudisial.

RST, bou di liderazgo di e Tim Sentral di Parkèt di Prokurador General di Kòrsou, Boneiru, Sint Eustatius i Saba, ta ehekutando e investigashon “Helsinki”.

E Tim Sentral ta enfoká su mes riba un aserkamentu spesialisá pa kombatí korupshon i kriminalidat organisá. E tim ta hasi investigashonnan penal ku un komponente ekonómiko-finansiero i ku ta impliká embolbimentu di Politically Exposed Persons (PEP), ámtenarnan, NV-nan gubernamental, fasilitadónan òf organisashonnan den sektor públiko. E delitunan transfronteriso aki hopi biaha ta inkluí, ademas di korupshon, formanan grave di froude fiskal i labamentu di plaka.

ONDERZOEK HELSINKI

Op maandag 19 december 2022 heeft het Recherche Samenwerkingsteam (RST) onder toezicht van de rechter commissaris (RC) huiszoekingen verricht bij twee verdachten in drie woningen op Sint Maarten en op Curaçao.

De huiszoekingen vonden plaats in verband met een onderzoek genaamd “Helsinki” waarbij de verdenking is dat fraude en corruptie is gepleegd door onder andere een (voormalig) bestuurslid van een zogenoemde overheids-NV. Het onderzoek loopt nog, en aanhoudingen of nadere huiszoekingen worden niet uitgesloten.

Het onderzoek “Helsinki” wordt uitgevoerd door het RST onder leiding van het Centrale Team van het Parket van de Procureur-Generaal van Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba.

Het Centrale Team richt zich op een gespecialiseerde aanpak om corruptie en ondermijnende criminaliteit te bestrijden. Het team doet strafrechtelijke onderzoeken met een financieel-economische component en met betrokkenheid van Politically Exposed Persons (PEP), ambtenaren, overheids-NV’s, facilitators of organisaties in de collectieve sector. Deze grensoverschrijdende criminaliteit bestaat naast corruptie vaak uit ernstige vormen van belastingfraude en witwassen.

INVESTIGATION HELSINKI

19 december 2022

On Monday 19 December 2022, the Recherche Samenwerkingsteam (RST), under the supervision of the Judge of Instruction RC, conducted searches at the homes of two suspects at three residences in Sint Maarten and Curaçao.

The searches took place in connection with an investigation called “Helsinki” where fraud and corruption are suspected to have been committed by, among others, a (former) board member of a so-called government NV.

The investigation is ongoing, and arrests or further searches are not ruled out.

The “Helsinki” investigation is being conducted by the RST under the leadership of the Central Team of the Attorney-General’s Office of Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba.

The Central Team focuses on a specialised approach to combat corruption and undermining crime. The team conducts criminal investigations with a financial-economic component and involving Politically Exposed Persons (PEP), civil servants, government NVs, facilitators or public sector organisations. These cross-border crimes often include serious forms of tax fraud and money laundering in addition to corruption.