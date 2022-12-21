Another successful Christmas Shopping Night

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) organized another successful Christmas Shopping Night that took place on Saturday, December 17th, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 9 p.m. The event took place in the Kaya Grandi, in the Centrumgebied and at the Terramar Mall.

The Christmas Shopping Night was visited by a lot of visitors and residents that came to town to enjoy an evening in the Christmas atmosphere. Children had the opportunity to take pictures with Santa Claus. Everywhere Christmas music was playing, in front of TCB there was gaita music from Gaitas Los Cañonasos, there was a DJ at different locations, and also gaita music in front of Littman’s from Jòm and Company. There was a fashion show that showcased different beautiful outfits.

TCB would like to thank all the shops that remained open, the Bonaire Arts & Crafts Association, and Marshe di Playa in contributing in making this year’s Christmas Shopping Night another successful evening.

Also, TCB hopes to introduce a monthly shopping night in 2023 as part of its product development strategy.