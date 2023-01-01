IN SYNERGIA UNANIMUS un Poisbel Struktura Estatal Nobo Kapítulo 17 Een Mogelijk Nieuwe Staatkundige Structuur Hoofdstuk 17

SERIE di 24 artíkulo tokante un posibel Struktura Estatal Nobo

Título di e buki: IN SYNERGIA UNANIMUS

KAPÍTULO 17: NOS ISLANAN DEN GUERA MUNDIL III

Sub-título: Nos lo Skapa?

Ta difísil pa kere, pero dia 3 di yanüari 2022 e Lidernan di e Sinku Miembronan Permanente di e Konseho di Seguridat di Nashonnan Uní a afirmá ofisialmente ku ‘ un Guera Nuklear lo no tin ganadó y nunka mester wòrdu hibá ’. 52 dia despues (24 di febrüari 2022), Rusia ta invadí Ukraïna.

Pues, ban na promé lugá bisa klaramente ku nos ta kere ( no ta profesia!) ku GM-III en bèrdat ta na kaminda. Pero lo no ta un guera nuklear. Pues, rilèks. Guera ya ta sufisiente pisá kaba, pero un guera nuklear lo hiba nos bèk te na e Edat di Piedra. E sinku Estadonan nuklear tradishonal lo no riska esei. Nan lo referí na dje – pa spanta otro! – pero nan lo no hasi’é.

Pero, lástimamente, tin otro Estadonan Nuklear: Nort-Korea, Pakistan, India y Israel. Iran ta serka. Kisas un di nan lo por risk’é?

E kontesta sinsero ta: Sí, kisas nan lo por risk’é. Pero si nan ta hasi’é, lo no ta mas ku algun insidentenan. Pues un biaha mas, rilèks. Nos lo sobreviví. Y nota un bia mas: esaki no ta profesia! Nos ta basa e posibel senario aki riba diferente trènt ku kualkier hende por detektá si e ta paga tinu.

Nos por imaginá, por ehèmpel, ku Nort-Korea lo purba tira un misil balístiko nuklear riba Merka. Kisas Israel lo por disidí pa ataká Iran ku un of mas bomba nuklear pa stòp Iran desaroyá su propio potensial nuklear. Ta posibel. Pakistan ku India probablemente lo sigui e lógika di e ‘Sinku Grandinan’. Nos no sa, pero nos ta kere ku esei ta probabel.

E motibu mas profundo dikon mundu ta na rant di Guera Mundial III ta ku e forma di pensa di por lo ménos 95% di humanidat (probablemente mas) ta dualista. Nan ta pensa den Pretu vs. Blanku, Bon vs. Malu sin e posibilidat pa kombiná, rekonsiliá y transendé e opuestonan aki. Pensamentu dualista inevitablemente ta resultá den guera. Trempan of tardi.

Oké, kiko di nos islanan anto? Pa di tres biaha: rilèks! Probablemente nos lo skapa. Nos lo bai tin ku wanta algun tribulashon, manera hamber. Y kisas nos lo mester bebe awa brak di pos. Nos lo wòrdu privá di diferente kosnan luhoso, manera kore outo pa yega tur kaminda ku bo kier, bebe 10 serbes pa nochi y kumpra tur sorto di kos no-esensial, manera botox. Probablemente nos lo mester para den rei oranan largu pa haña gas pa kushiná, kuminda na ransun etc. Pero nos lo adaptá y biba.

Sugerensia: traha un rembak awor! Bo no por pèrdè. Si nos senario ta inkorekto, lo bo tin bo rembak. E ta útil.

Ora nos ta konsiderá nos relashon ku Hulanda, mester tene kuenta ku e senario di GM-III tambe. Nos ta kere ku GM-III lo ta un bataya largu y prolongá. No djis un 5 sinku aña n’ei manera GM-II. Probablemente mas den besindario di 50 aña di kalamidatnan intermitente.

Pues e pregunta ta: Ta kumbiní nos pa kontinuá nos relashon integral ku Hulanda, sea dentro di Konstitushon Hulandes (Bonaire) of dentro di Reino Hulandes (Aruba y Curaçao)? Of ta kumbiní nos pa sali for di Hulanda kompleto, of sali mitar mitar y keda den un mankomunidat?

Nos ta kere ku ta kumbiní nos pa keda den un relashon integral ku Hulanda, basta nos wòrdu rekonosé komo TERITORIO NEUTRAL. Pa dos motibu: 1) e lasonan di Venezuela ku Rusia y Iran y 2) pa mantené nos tradishon demokrátiko. Probablemente nos lo pèrdè nos demokrasia, si nos ta haña nos involukrá den e turbulensianan di otro guera mundial.

Bou di e alanan di Hulanda/NATO y rekonosé komo teritorio neutral, probablemente nos lo pasa dor di e periodo difísil nos dilanti sin reperkushonnan hopi serio pa nos islanan.

Nos islanan semper tin suerte. Ora un orkan ta bin den nos direkshon, na último momento e semper ta desviá, pasobra e sa ku nos islanan no meresé esei. For di un punto di bista sientífiko, esaki ta nònsèns naturalmente, pero tin datonan empíriko pa prueb’é. Pasobra orkannan kasi nunka no ta dal nos duru (esta Aruba, Kòrsou y Boneiru).

Nos pueblonan ta bendishoná di bèrdat.

Boneiru, 31 di dezèmber 2022

Na nòmber di Fundashon ‘Golden Meand Society’,

Michiel Bijkerk, presidente

SERIES of 24 articles about a possible New Constitutional Structure

Book title: IN SYNERGIA UNANIMUS

Chapter 17: OUR ISLANDS IN WORLD WAR III

Sub-title: Will it pass us by?

Believe it or not, on 3 January 2022 the Leaders of the Five Permanent Members of the UN Security Council affirmed in a Joint Statement that ‘ a Nuclear War cannot be won and must never be fought ’. Fifty-two days later, on 24 February 2022, Russia invades Ukraine.

So, let’s first state our belief ( not a prophecy!) that WW-III is indeed in the making. But it will not be a nuclear war. So, relax. War is bad enough, but a nuclear war would take us back to the Stone Age. The traditional five Nuclear-Weapon States will not risk this. They will allude to it – to spook you! – but they won’t do it.

But then, there are other Nuclear States: North-Korea, Pakistan, India and Israel. Iran is not far off. Would they perhaps risk it?

The honest answer is: Yes, they might. But if they do, it will be limited to a few instances. So again, relax. We will survive. And note again: this is not prophecy! We base our possible scenario on trends that are discernible right now to anybody who pays attention.

It is conceivable, for instance, that North-Korea might fire a nuclear ballistic missile to the United States. Perhaps Israel may decide to strike Iran with one or more nuclear bombs to stop it from developing their own. It is possible. Pakistan and India will probably follow the logic of the ‘Big Five’. We do not know, but we find that likely.

The deepest reason why the world is heading into a Third World War is that the thinking of at least 95% of humanity (but probably more) is still dualistic. They think in terms of Black vs. White, Good vs. Evil without the possibility of combining, reconciling and transcending these opposites. Dualistic thinking inevitably leads to war. Sooner, rather than later.

So where does that leave our islands? For the third time: relax! We will probably be just fine. We will have to endure some hardship, like hunger. And maybe we will have to drink briny well-water. Many of our luxuries will be curtailed, like driving cars to wherever we want to go, drinking 10 beers per night and buying all kinds of inessential goods such as botox. We will probably have to stand in long lines to obtain products such as cooking-gas, rationed food etc. But we will adapt and get by.

Suggestion: build a rainwater-cistern now! You can’t lose. If our scenario is wrong, you will still have your cistern.

Now, when considering our islands’ relationship with Holland, this WW-III scenario has to be included in the equation. We believe this Third World War will be a long and protracted battle. Not some 5 years like WW-II. Probably more like 50 years or so of intermittent trouble.

So the question is: Would we be better off in a continued integral relationship with Holland, whether within the Dutch Constitution (Bonaire) or within the Kingdom Charter structure (Aruba and Curaçao)? Or would it be better to break away completely or half-way within a loose confederal structure?

We believe we would be better off in a continued integral relationship with Holland, provided we are recognized as NEUTRAL TERRITORY. For two reasons: 1) The alignment of Venezuela with Russia and Iran.

And 2) because of our democratic tradition, which we would probably lose if we should fall into the maelstrom of international war.

Under the wings of Holland and NATO, and recognized as neutral territory, we will probably pass through this impending difficult period without very serious repercussions for our islands.

Our islands are always lucky. When a hurricane comes our way, it always veers off at the last moment, because it knows these islands do not deserve it. Or are not deserving of the hurricane. Either way, this is scientific nonsense, but there is empirical evidence to prove it. After all, hurricanes hardly ever hit us (i.e. Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire).

We are a fortunate people indeed.

Bonaire, 31 December 2022

On behalf of Foundation ‘Golden Meand Society’ (GMS)

Michiel Bijkerk, president