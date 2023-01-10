January 10, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU 

Government of Sint Maarten Color Walk ’23 is set for February 5. Mark Your Calendars

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Government of Sint Maarten

Color Walk ’23 is set for February 5. Mark Your Calendars
GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Persons interested in participating in the “Color Walk ‘23” must register at Kooyman between 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM, from Monday to Sunday.
“Color Walk ‘23” will take place on Sunday, February 5 at 5:00 AM. The route will be from the Kooyman parking lot to the Collective Prevention Service (CPS) office at the Vineyard Building in Philipsburg.
Participants will receive a package with a T-Shirt, and a Backpack with water and a colour powder pack plus free giveaways once they complete registration.
The package can be picked up on January 28 and February 4 between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM at the offices of CPS, Vineyard Building.
The proceeds from the organization of the walk will go to the St. Maarten AIDS Foundation.
CPS, a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), has joined forces with Kooyman along with other stakeholders to organize the “Color Walk ’23.”
Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Gezaghebber Rijna a paga su kontribushon di naturalesa pa 2022

REDAKSHON 0

GOBIERNO DI ARUBA: IMPORTACION DI ORO DI VENEZUELA TA PROHIBI

REDAKSHON 0

8 sèptèmber 2021: Dia Internashonal di Alfabetisashon

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: