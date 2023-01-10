Government of Sint Maarten Color Walk ’23 is set for February 5. Mark Your Calendars
GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Persons interested in participating in the “Color Walk ‘23” must register at Kooyman between 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM, from Monday to Sunday.
“Color Walk ‘23” will take place on Sunday, February 5 at 5:00 AM. The route will be from the Kooyman parking lot to the Collective Prevention Service (CPS) office at the Vineyard Building in Philipsburg.
Participants will receive a package with a T-Shirt, and a Backpack with water and a colour powder pack plus free giveaways once they complete registration.
The package can be picked up on January 28 and February 4 between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM at the offices of CPS, Vineyard Building.
The proceeds from the organization of the walk will go to the St. Maarten AIDS Foundation.
CPS, a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), has joined forces with Kooyman along with other stakeholders to organize the “Color Walk ’23.”
