Government of Sint Maarten
** Minister of Finance – Ardwell Irion **
Today I had the pleasure of swearing in two civil servants. Although not new to the organization they took pride and honor in swearing in to continue to work with integrity and uphold the values of the Ministry.
We thank them for helping us to build a strong base and maintain it for future generations. Be proud of what we do as civil servants every day; everyone in the country should take pride in us and use us as examples.
