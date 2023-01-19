Government of Sint Maarten **MINISTER DORAN PRESENTS SPATIAL PLANNING STRATEGY TO PARLIAMENT**

Great Bay, Sint Maarten –

On Wednesday, January 18th 2023, Minister of Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure, the Honorable Egbert Doran, presented to Parliament the vision of the ministry as it pertains to spatial planning and a policy for the island of Sint Maarten.

The Spatial Development Strategy, while not a binding policy, envisions our national spatial planning until 2030 and provides guidelines on how to carry out this vision. It aims for sustainable spatial development, meaning that spatial development should meet the needs of the present without compromising future generations to meet their own needs. Therefore, a balance should be sought the between economic, social, and environmental domain when developing and preserving our scarce space. The strategy also serves as a framework for the establishment of legislation and area specific policies for the built and natural environment such as zoning plans, updated Sint Maarten building code, Nature policy, Country Sewage master plan etc. While pleased with the strategy, Minister Doran stressed the importance of finalizing this process for the protection of Sint Maarten. “It is vital that now we put in place the policies that will be needed as we are the ones responsible today and our actions, or inactions, play a pivotal role in what our country will look like in years to come.”