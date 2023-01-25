January 25, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU 

Public Entity Saba

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Hi Everyone!

My name is Chantele Guido. Born and raised on our Unspoiled Queen, Saba. I am one of the newest additions to the Finance Department, under the role of an Administrative Assistant. After working in the banking industry in Saba and St. Maarten, I decided to take the opportunity to further my career goals when this position became available. So, after three years of residing on the friendly island of St. Maarten, this was the perfect opportunity for my family and I to return home.
I look forward to contributing and being a great asset to the development of the Finance Team and The Public Entity.
Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Dia di Outonomia 2019: Un Kòrsou ku ta produsí i krea ta un Kòrsou éksitoso!

REDAKSHON 0

𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐭 𝐏𝐮́𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐨 𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐢𝐫𝐮 𝐭𝐚 𝐟𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐚́ 𝐦𝐚𝐲𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐧 𝐝𝐢 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐞́ 𝐛𝐞𝐢𝐛𝐢 𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐨 𝐝𝐢 𝐚𝐧̃𝐚 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑

REDAKSHON 0

Dia di Betico Concierto Grupo di Betico: Minister Xiomara Maduro ta gradici tur musico y cantante pa haci e Concierto di Grupo di Betico uno magnifico

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: