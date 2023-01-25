Public Entity Saba

My name is Chantele Guido. Born and raised on our Unspoiled Queen, Saba. I am one of the newest additions to the Finance Department, under the role of an Administrative Assistant. After working in the banking industry in Saba and St. Maarten, I decided to take the opportunity to further my career goals when this position became available. So, after three years of residing on the friendly island of St. Maarten, this was the perfect opportunity for my family and I to return home.