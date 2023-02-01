February 1, 2023
Government of Sint Maarten ** CPS closed on Friday. Reopens on February 6 **

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), would like to inform the general public, that its offices at the Vineyard Building Office Complex will be closed for clients and customers on Friday, February 3.
The closure is related to a Ministry of VSA activity.
CPS will resume is regular services during office hours on Monday, February 6
