Government of Sint Maarten ** RENTAL CAR COMPANIES WILL NEED CONFIRMATION LETTER TO OBTAIN 2023 LICENSE PLATE [UPDATE] **

The press release of January 3, 2023 regarding the confirmation letter process for rental car permit holders has been updated as follows. In order to collect the 2023 license plates, rental car permit holders will need to submit to the Inspectorate of TEATT the following updated information:

• 2023 Chamber of Commerce Extract (not older than 3 months)* All other requirements remain the same: • 2022 Business Permit Proof of Payment (if applicable) • 2022 Director Permit Proof of Payment (if applicable) • Valid motor vehicle Insurance • Valid motor vehicle inspection card • Proof of being registered at the Inspectorate of Taxes

In addition, an Excel spreadsheet will need to be completed and returned via email that will provide a current inventory of the motor vehicles in your rental fleet. Rental car permit holders may request this spreadsheet by emailing teatt.trans@sintmaartengov.org. We endeavor to return the confirmation letter within five (5) business days once all documents have been submitted and are valid.

The deadline to submit these documents is February 17, 2023 in order to give the department sufficient to process your application. The five (5) business day processing time cannot be guaranteed after this deadline.