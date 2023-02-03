February 3, 2023
Government of Sint Maarten ** Minister Omar Ottley visits the recipients of the CDFHA home repair project **

PHILIPSBURG, — The Honorable Minister Omar Ottley conducted a follow up walkthrough of the residences of the home repair project recipients. The home repair project targeted seniors, the disabled, single parents, and unemployed individuals whose homes were damaged by the 2017 hurricanes and lacked the financial means to repair them.
In the first cohort of the home repair project, a total of twelve homes were fixed. The purpose of the walkthrough was to personally observe how the repairs were performed and to obtain feedback from the recipients.
“It was an honor to get this project off the ground and assist the most vulnerable. Seeing the satisfaction on the faces of the homeowners made this project worth it. We look forward to starting the second phase of the project during the first quarter of this year.” Said Minister Ottley.
The beneficiaries were pleased and expressed their gratitude to Minister Ottley for repairs to their homes. This is one of the numerous ongoing projects that Ministry VSA has implemented to guarantee that the needs of the vulnerable groups in our community are met.
