Government of Sint Maarten ** CDFHA and Tax Office Collaborate to Assist Seniors with Income Tax Filing **

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, in collaboration with the Tax Office, would like to inform seniors/pensioners that once again it will be providing assistance with filing of their income tax at no cost.

Appointments can be made as of February 10 by either visiting your nearest Community Helpdesk Monday – Friday between 8:30 am – 12:30 pm or call to schedule an appointment: 520-3418 (St. Peters) 520-4315 (Cole Bay), 520-7651 (Dutch Quarter), and 559-0819 (Hope Estate)

Seniors seeking assistance must earn a maximum of Naf. 15,000.00 per year and bring all required documents, such as a wage tax card, interest letter, etc. to their appointment.

The services are delivered through the Community Help Desks, which are strategically located throughout the community, including Cole Bay, Union Road across from the ACE Mega Center; St. Peters-in St. Peters Community Center; and Dutch Quarter, in the same complex as the former Dr. Bryson office.

The primary objective of Community Development, Family, and Humanitarian Affairs is to effect positive change and to facilitate developments that improve the lives of individuals and communities through social empowerment programs, district improvement programs, and other existing services.

