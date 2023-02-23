Yerba di laman invasivo ta hala kimakima indígeno den Karibe un banda

23 di febrüari 2023 – Investigadónan di Wageningen Unisversity & Research i Universidat di Amsterdam a deskubrí un mata invasivo ku ta kompetí ku un kimakima indígeno. E espesie di yerba di laman Halophila stipulacea ta hopi eksitoso den kolonisashon di áreanan nobo den Laman Mediteráneo i den Karibe.

E yerba di laman por plama pa motibu ku hopi fragmento chikitu ta kibra kita ‘fo, keda na bida hopi tempu largu i alkansá áreanan nobo pa medio di drif bai ku koriente di laman. Den e artíkulo nobo ‘ Battle for the mounds: Niche competition between upside-down jellyfish and invasive seagrass’ den e revista sientífiko Ecology, e investigadónan ta deskribí kon nan a deskubrí ku e yerba di laman invasivo ta usa seritu chikitu – ku bestia ku ta koba manera kabaron òf lol’i awa ta traha – komo punto di salida pa krese den áreanan nobo. E seritunan akí ta ofresé espasio i klaridat, un ambiente ideal pa e yerba di laman. For di einan e mata invasivo por plama atraves di e kama di yerba di laman.

Sitionan haltu ku klaridat ta hopi gustá

Pero e investigadónan a deskubrí ku esaki por okashoná problemá tambe pa espesienan indígeno. “E kimakima ‘ariba abou’ (Cassiopea spp) ta drumi riba su lomba, pasobra tin alga fotosintétiko den su tenglanan. P’esei e kimakimanan akí tin mester di klaridat tambe, i nan gusta permanesé na sitionan habrí, manera e seritunan sin nada riba nan”, segun Fee Smulders, ku ta serka di optené su título komo dòktor na Wageningen University & Research i kende ta e outor prinsipal di e investigashon akí. “Durante algun tempu e studiante pa Master of Science Naomi Slikboer a sigui e seritunan akí, i el a nota presensia di tantu e kimakimanan komo e yerba di laman invasivo na Kòrsou. El a deskubrí ku na kuminsamentu tabatin hopi kimakima riba e seritunan, pero ku na final mayoria di e seritunan tabatin yerba di laman invasivo ta krese riba nan.”

Kimakima ta muda mas biaha

Pa motibu di binida di e yerba di laman, e kimakimanan mester muda mas biaha i posibelmente nan ta pèrdè nan habitat. Mas aleu e investigadónan ta verwagt ku e interakshon entre e yerba di laman invasivo i e seritunan lo sòru pa un kama di yerba di laman dinámiko i instabil, loke ta desbentahoso pa e yerba di laman indígeno balioso. Smulders: “Ta importante pa vigilá e espesie eksótiko akí bon i investigá su influensia riba tantu e espesienan indígeno komo riba henter e paisahe bou di laman.”

Mas informashon

E artíkulo ‘ Battle for the mounds: Niche competition between upside-down jellyfish and invasive seagrass’ den e revista sientífiko Ecology.

Teksto: Wageningen Environmental Research

Potrèt: Erik Wurz

Teksto pa bou di potrèt (Foto onderschrift):

Investigashon pa loke ta trata e área di biba di e kimakima indígena ‘ariba abou’ den área karibense (Fuente: Erik Wurz)

DCNA

Duthc Caribbean Nature Allianc (DCNA) ta sostené komunikashon sientífiko i alkanse den región hulandes karibense pa medio di hasi informashon sientífiko relatá na naturalesa disponibel den un forma mas amplio, via entre otro Dutch Caribbean Biodiversity Database, e plataforma di notisia BioNews di DCNA i via prensa. E artíkulo akí ta kontené resultado di un di e investigashonnan sientífiko ei, pero e investigashon mes no ta un investigashon di DCNA. No por derivá ningun derecho for di e kontenido. DCNA no ta responsabel pa e kontenido i e konsekuensianan (in)direkto ku ta surgi pa motibu di publikashon di e artíkulo akí.

Invasief zeegras verdringt inheemse kwal in de Cariben

23-FEB-2023 – Onderzoekers van Wageningen University & Research en de Universiteit van Amsterdam hebben ontdekt dat een invasieve plant de competitie aangaat met een inheemse kwal. De zeegrassoort Halophila stipulacea is erg succesvol in het koloniseren van nieuwe gebieden in de Middellandse Zee en de Cariben.

Het zeegras kan zich verspreiden doordat fragmentjes afbreken, lang in leven blijven en met de stroming mee nieuwe gebieden bereiken. In het nieuwe artikel Battle for the mounds: Niche competition between upside-down jellyfish and invasive seagrass in het wetenschappelijke tijdschrift Ecology beschrijven de onderzoekers hun ontdekking dat het invasieve zeegras kleine heuveltjes – gemaakt door gravende diertjes als garnalen of zeekomkommers – gebruikt als startpunt om nieuwe gebieden te begroeien. Deze heuveltjes bieden ruimte en licht, een ideale omgeving voor het zeegras. Vanaf daar kan de invasieve plant zich verspreiden door het inheemse grasveld.

Lichte, hoge plekken zijn gewild

Maar de onderzoekers ontdekten ook dat dit problemen op kan leveren voor inheemse soorten. “De ‘ondersteboven’ kwal (Cassiopea spp) ligt op zijn rug omdat er fotosynthetiserende algen in zijn tentakels zitten. Daarom hebben deze kwallen ook licht nodig, en verblijven ze graag op open plekken zoals de kale heuveltjes,” zegt Fee Smulders, promovendus bij Wageningen University & Research en hoofdauteur van de studie. “MSc student Naomi Slikboer volgde een aantal van deze heuvels door de tijd, en noteerde de aanwezigheid van zowel de kwallen als het invasieve zeegras op Curaçao. Zij ontdekte dat er in het begin veel kwalletjes op de heuvels lagen, maar dat de meeste heuvels op het eind begroeid waren met invasief zeegras.”

Kwallen verhuizen vaker

Door de komst van het zeegras moeten de kwallen vaker verhuizen en verliezen ze mogelijk hun habitat. Verder verwachten de onderzoekers dat het samenspel tussen het invasieve zeegras en de heuveltjes zal zorgen voor een onstabiel dynamisch zeegrasveld, wat nadelig is voor het waardevolle inheemse zeegras. Smulders: “Het is belangrijk om deze exoot goed in de gaten te houden en zijn invloed op zowel inheemse soorten als het gehele onderwaterlandschap te onderzoeken.”

Meer informatie

Het artikel Battle for the mounds: Niche competition between upside-down jellyfish and invasive seagrass in het wetenschappelijke tijdschrift Ecology.

Tekst: Wageningen Environmental Research

Foto-onderschrift: Onderzoek naar leefgebied inheemse ‘ondersteboven’ kwal in het Caribisch gebied (Bron: Erik Wurz)

DCNA

De Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) ondersteunt wetenschapscommunicatie en outreach in het Nederlandse Caribisch gebied door natuurgerelateerde wetenschappelijke informatie breder beschikbaar te maken via onder andere de Dutch Caribbean Biodiversity Database, DCNA’s nieuwsplatform BioNews en via de pers. Dit artikel bevat de resultaten van een van die wetenschappelijke onderzoeken, maar het onderzoek zelf is geen DCNA-onderzoek. Aan de inhoud kunnen geen rechten worden ontleend. De DCNA is niet aansprakelijk voor de inhoud en de indirecte gevolgen die voortvloeien uit het publiceren van dit artikel.

Invasive seagrass and native upside-down jellyfish are battling for space

23-FEB-2023 – Researchers from Wageningen University & Research and the University of Amsterdam report on a fascinating case of competition between an animal and an invasive pIant. In tropical ecosystems, photosynthesizing organisms are continuously competing for space and light. The invasive seagrass Halophila stipulacea has been very successful in new habitats both in the Mediterranean and Caribbean seas.

The seagrass can quickly colonize new habitats because small fragments break off, remain viable and spread via currents. In the new paper Battle for the mounds: Niche competition between upside-down jellyfish and invasive seagrass published in the scientific journal Ecology, the researchers report on their discovery that the invasive seagrass uses little mounds – created by burrowing animals as shrimp or seacucumbers – as a new habitat to settle and expand from. The mounds provide new space with sufficient light, opening up the dense meadows of native seagrass where the invasive seagrass otherwise cannot settle. From there, they observed that the invasive seagrass can spread.

High and open locations are in demand

But the researchers also found that this can cause problems for native species. “The upside-down jellyfish (Cassiopea spp) lies upside down because it has photosynthetic algae in its tentacles. Therefore, these organisms also need light and prefer open spaces such as these mounds created by burrowing animals,” according Fee Smulders of Wageningen University & Research, and lead author of the study. “Msc student Naomi Slikboer recorded the presence of both invasive seagrass and upside-down jellyfish on many of these mounds on the island of Curaçao. She found that often the invasive seagrass pushes the upside-down jellyfish out of these habitats over time.”

Jellyfish move away more often

This probably increases the energetic costs for the jellyfish as it has to move more often due to rapid overgrowth of H. stipulacea. Additionally, the authors hypothesize that the interplay between invasive seagrass and burrowing mounds will lead unstable, dynamic seagrass meadows, unfavorable for valuable native seagrass species. Smulders: “We need to keep a close watch on this invasive seagrass and investigate the impact on both native species as well as the seascape patch dynamics in Caribbean seagrass meadows.”

More information

The article Battle for the mounds: Niche competition between upside-down jellyfish and invasive seagrass in the scientific journal Ecology.

Text: Wageningen Environmental Research

Photo: Erik Wurz

Photo caption:

Researching the habitat of the upside-down jellyfish (Source: Erik Wurz)

The DCNA

The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) supports science communication and outreach in the Dutch Caribbean region by making nature related scientific information more widely available through amongst others the Dutch Caribbean Biodiversity Database, DCNA’s news platform BioNews and through the press. This article contains the results of one of those scientific studies but the study itself is not a DCNA study. No rights can be derived from the content. DCNA is not liable for the content and the in(direct) impacts resulting from publishing this article.

Yerba di lama invasivo ta pusha kimakima indigeno den Caribe un banda

23 di februari 2023 – Investigadonan di Wageningen University & Research y Universidad di Amsterdam a descubri un mata invasivo cu ta competi cu un kimakima indigeno. E especie di yerba di lama Halophila stipulacea ta hopi exitoso den colonisacion di area nobo den Lama Mediteraneo y den Caribe.

E yerba di lama por plama pa motibo cu hopi fragmento chikito ta kibra kit’afo, ta keda na bida hopi tempo largo y ta alcansa area nobo door di drif bay cu coriente di lama. Den e articulo nobo Battle for the mounds: Niche competition between upside-down jellyfish and invasive seagrass den e revista cientifico Ecology, e investigadonan ta describi con nan a descubri cu e yerba di lama invasivo ta uza serito chikito – traha door di bestia cu ta coba manera cabaron of lol’i awa – como punto di salida pa crece den area nobo. E seritonan aki ta ofrece espacio y claridad, un ambiente ideal pa yerba di lama. For di eynan e mata invasivo por plama atraves di e cama di yerba di lama.

Sitio halto cu claridad ta hopi gusta

Pero e investigadonan a descubri cu esaki por ocasiona problema tambe pa especienan indigeno. “E kimakima ‘ariba abou’ (Cassiopea spp) ta drumi riba su lomba, pasobra tin alga fotosintetico den su tenglanan. P’esey e kimakimanan aki mester di claridad tambe, y nan gusta permanece na sitio habri, manera e seritonan sin nada riba nan”, segun Fee Smulders, kende ta cerca di obtene su titulo como doktor na Wageningen University & Research y tambe ta autor principal di e investigacion aki. “Durante algun tempo e studiante di Master of Science Naomi Slikboer a sigui e seritonan aki, y el a nota presencia di tanto kimakima como yerba di lama invasivo na Corsou. El a descubri cu na cuminsamento tabatin hopi kimakima riba e seritonan, pero cu na final mayoria di e seritonan tabatin yerba di lama invasivo ta crece riba nan.”

Kimakima ta muda mas biaha

Pa motibo di binida di e yerba di lama, e kimakimanan mester muda mas biaha y posiblemente nan ta perde nan habitat. Mas aleu e investigadonan ta spera cu interaccion entre e yerba di lama invasivo y e seritonan lo percura pa un cama di yerba di lama dinamico y instabil, loke ta desbentahoso pa e yerba di lama indigeno balioso. Smulders: “Ta importante pa vigila e especie exotico aki bon y investiga su influencia riba tanto e especienan indigeno como riba henter e paisahe bou di lama.”

Mas informacion

E articulo Battle for the mounds: Niche competition between upside-down jellyfish and invasive seagrass den e revista cientifico Ecology.

Texto: Wageningen Environmental Research

Potret: Erik Wurz

Teksto pa bou di potret (Foto onderschrift):

Investigacion pa loke ta trata e area di biba di e kimakima indigena “ariba abou” den area Caribense (Fuente: Erik Wurz)

DCNA

Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) ta sostene comunicacion cientifico y alcanse den region Caribe Hulandes pa medio di haci informacion cientifico relata na naturalesa disponibel den un forma mas amplio, via entre otro Dutch Caribbean Biodiversity Database, e plataforma di noticia BioNews di DCNA y via prensa. E articulo aki ta contene resultado di un di e investigacionnan cientifico ey, pero e investigacion mes no ta un investigacion di DCNA. No por deriva ningun derecho for di e contenido. DCNA no ta responsabel pa e contenido y e consecuencianan (in)directo cu ta surgi pa motibo di publicacion di e articulo aki.