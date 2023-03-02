March 2, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU 

Public Entity Saba Important information about the elections of March 15th, 2023

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

The voting cards are all delivered. If you have not yet received a voting card and you think you should receive one, please visit the Census Office as soon as possible. We will then find out if you have not yet received a voting card in error.
Candidate lists for the election can be picked up at the Census Office. On the back of this list is information about voting and polling stations on March 15, 2023.

 

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Minister di Hustisia Gilmar Pisas a reuní ku Departamento di Landsrecherche

REDAKSHON 0

‘Si nos ke un mihó Kòrsou e hende mester ta pará sentral!’

REDAKSHON 0

Importansia di turismo lo no bai a kosto di interes general

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: