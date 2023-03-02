Public Entity Saba Important information about the elections of March 15th, 2023
The voting cards are all delivered. If you have not yet received a voting card and you think you should receive one, please visit the Census Office as soon as possible. We will then find out if you have not yet received a voting card in error.
Candidate lists for the election can be picked up at the Census Office. On the back of this list is information about voting and polling stations on March 15, 2023.
