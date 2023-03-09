From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha 08 march 2023

Police chief treats the female workers of KPSM to brunch in celebration of International women’s day

The Chief of Police of St. Maarten Mr. C.M John hosted a brunch on Wednesday morning March 08, 2023 for the women of KPSM, in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Mr. C.M John welcomed the occasion to thank all women for their contributions towards the development and progress of the St. Maarten Police Force.

The police force of Sint Maarten has progressed from being a male dominated organization from the past, to the modern police department where women are now in leadership positions and demonstrating their distinct way of managing.

Just to take a quote from the author Ntozake Shange which says :

“Where there are women there is always magic”.

Happy international women’s that to all women of KPSM and Sint Maarten in general.

Suspect arrested in connection with ongoing investigation into jewelry hiest

As part of the ongoing investigation into robberies on jewelry stores spanning the past few months, the Special Unit Robbery (SUR) along with personnel from detective and the uniform division carried out a raid early this morning of March 08, 2023 at a residence on down street.

During the course of this raid, one suspect with the initials S.E.O.C who is suspected of being involved in these robberies was arrested. His home was later searched by the detectives and various items were confiscated.

The suspect was later brought to the police where he is being held in custody pending further investigation. This investigation is still ongoing.

SUR detectives urge anyone with information about these robberies to contact KPSM on +1 721 5422222 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300.

You can also leave a private message via thr Facebook page: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.