KPCN reforsá ku 15 agente polisial nobo

Riba djabièrnè 10 di mart, durante seremonia di entrega di diploma e agentenan polisial nobo di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense ofisialmente a terminá nan estudio di polis. Durante e seremonia hefe di KPCN, Sr. Alwyn Braaf, hefe di tim pa e área di Karibe di e akademia di polis, Sr. Rob Appelhof, kordinadó di estudio pa KPCN, sr. Lionel Vrutaal, Fiskal Mayó, Sr. Walter Kupers, i Gezaghèber Interino Nolly Oleana a dirigí palabra na e studiantenan den presensia di famia i amigunan.

Despues di e diskursonan, Sr. Braaf i Sr. Appelhof a entregá diploma i ‘epaulet’ nobo na e agentenan ku a finalisá nan estudio. Despues a klousurá e seremonia ofisial ku un lùnch pa tur presente i e agentenan nobo a haña oportunidat pa selebrá e gran logro.

The KPCN has gained 15 new agents

On Friday, March 10, the new officers of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force officially completed their police training during their graduation ceremony. During the ceremony, the students received speeches from the Chief of Police of the KPCN, Mr. Alwyn Braaf; the team chief Caribbean of the Police Academy, Mr. Rob Appelhof; Educations Coordinator of the KPCN, Mr. Lionel Vrutaal; Chief Public Prosecutor, Mr. Walter Kupers; and Acting Governor, Mr. Reynolds Oleana in the presence of their family and friends.

After the speeches, the graduating officers received their diplomas and their new epaulettes from the hands of Mr. Braaf and Mr. Appelhof. Subsequently, the official ceremony was concluded with a joint lunch and the new officers had the opportunity to celebrate this great achievement.