Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten Two suspects arrested for illegal firearm possession

Two suspects arrested for illegal firearm possession

Two young men with initials M.A.J and A.E. respectively were arrested by police in the Maho Village for illegal firearm possession.

Central Dispatch received a report on Saturday after 8:00pm of a number of young men behaving very suspiciously in the proximity of a jewelry store in Maho. When the police patrol arrived on location, they spotted two young men who matched the given description.

During a search, the young men were found to be in possession of a firearm with live rounds of ammunition. The firearm was confiscated by police and the young men arrested. They was transported to Philipsburg Police Station for further questioning.

The Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM has taken a hard stance on illegal firearm possession. Tackling illegal firearm possession is of paramount importance to KPSM for the overall safety and security of the community and for KPSM officers who are on the frontline of community protection every day.