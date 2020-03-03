MAKELAAR VEROORDEELD / MAKELAR KONDENÁ / REAL ESTATE AGENT SENTENCED
MAKELAAR VEROORDEELD
Niet doen cliëntenonderzoek strafbaar
Het gerecht heeft een makelaar veroordeeld voor het niet doen van cliëntenonderzoek tot een boete
van Nafl. 15.000,-. Het verrichten van diensten aan anonieme cliënten is niet toegestaan.
Deze strafzaak is gestart naar aanleiding van een audit door de afdeling Toezicht van de FIU (Financial
Intelligence Unit Curaçao, voorheen het MOT) bij de betreffende makelaar. Gezien de vele
tekortkomingen in de cliëntenonderzoeken heeft de FIU aangifte gedaan bij het OM. De aangifte was
onderdeel van een project waarin de FIU in vergelijkbare zaken aangifte heeft gedaan tegen vier
makelaars en één notaris. In alle zaken is een transactie aanbod gedaan; enkel deze zaak heeft tot een
dagvaarding en veroordeling geleid.
Het verrichten van diensten aan anonieme of niet volledig geïdentificeerde cliënten is niet toegestaan,
daarom is een makelaar verplicht om voorafgaande aan zijn dienstverlening cliëntenonderzoek uit te
voeren. De makelaar dient door middel van het cliëntenonderzoek inzicht te krijgen wie de cliënt is met
wie hij zaken doet. Niet alleen de identificatie van de cliënten is in dit kader van belang, een belangrijk
onderdeel van dat cliëntenonderzoek is tevens het ‘source of funds’ onderzoek. Resultaten van dit
onderzoek zijn een belangrijk element in het cliëntenonderzoek die kunnen leiden tot het melden van
ongebruikelijke transacties aan de FIU als er een aanwijzing van witwassen is.
Makelaars en notarissen zijn verplicht cliëntenonderzoek te doen en ongebruikelijke transacties te
melden aan de FIU (Financial Intelligence Unit, voorheen het MOT). Doen zij dat opzettelijk niet, dan
maken zij zich schuldig aan een misdrijf. De FIU houdt ook toezicht op de naleving van deze regels voor
deze en andere niet-financiële beroepen en instellingen. Het toezicht vindt plaats in het kader van de
Landsverordening Identificatie bij Dienstverlening (LID) en de Landsverordening Melding Ongebruikelijke
Transacties (LvMOT). Tevens zijn de Voorschriften en Richtlijnen voor Makelaars gepubliceerd op de
website van de FIU van belang. Dat document kan als een bindend handboek voor makelaars gezien
worden waarin de wetgeving op een gestructureerde wijze nader wordt uitgelegd. Dergelijke documenten
zijn ook beschikbaar voor andere dienstverleners zoals notarissen, autohandelaren en juweliers. Ook zijn
er op de site van de FIU werkdocumenten beschikbaar omtrent bijvoorbeeld ‘red flags’ ofwel aanwijzingen
dat er mogelijk sprake is van witwassen.
De nu veroordeelde makelaar moet een boete betalen van Nafl 15.000,- waarvan Nafl 5.000,-
voorwaardelijk. De FIU zal, in samenwerking met het OM, aandacht blijven vragen voor het doen van
cliëntenonderzoek en het melden van ongebruikelijk registraties bij de FIU. De FIU zal daarbij in 2020
bijzondere aandacht besteden aan de vrije beroepsbeoefenaren, zoals advocaten en juristen, accountants
en notarissen.
MAKELAR KONDENÁ
Keda sin hasi investigashon di kliente ta kastigabel
Korte a kondená makelar ku no a hasi investigashon kompletu (customer due dillegence) di kliente. E
makelar mester paga un but di Nafls 15.000,-. No ta permití pa hasi servisio pa kliente anónimo.
E kaso penal aki a kuminsá despues di un ouditoría di e departamento di supervishon di FIU (Financial
Intelligence Unit Curaçao, antes MOT) serka e makelar korespondiente. Mirando e hopi defisiensianan
den e investigashon di kliente, FIU a hasi denunsia na Ministerio Públiko (OM). E denunsia aki ta forma
parti di un proyekto den kua FIU den kaso nan komparabel a hasi denunsia kontra kuater makelar i un
notario. Den tur e kaso nan, OM a ofresé nan un transakshon i nan a paga un but. Solamente pa e kaso
aki, e makelar a wòrdu di dagfar i a keda kondená.
No ta permití pa hasi servisionan pa klientenan anónimo òf ku no ta kompletamente identifiká, pues pa e
motibu ei, e makelar ta obligá pa promé ku e duna servisio hasi un investigashon di kliente. A base di e
investigashon di kliente e makelar mester haña un bista den ken e kliente ta i ku ken e ta hasi negoshi. No
solamente e identifikashon ta di importansia den e kaso aki. Un aspekto importante di e investigashon di
kliente ta tambe e investigashon di ‘source funds’. Resultadonan di e investigashon aki ta elemento
importante den e investigashon di kliente ku por hiba na mèldumentu di transakshonnan inusual na FIU
(Financial Intelligence Unit Curaçao, ántes MOT) komo un indikashon di labamentu di plaka.
Makelarnan i notarionan ta obligá pa hasi investigashon di kliente i pa mèldu transakshonnan inusual na
FIU. Si e organisashonnan aki faya di hasi esaki deliberadamente, nan ta hasi nan mes kulpabel na un
delitu. Tambe FIU tin supervishon riba kumplimentu ku e reglanan aki pa otro instansia i profeshonnan
no-finansiero. Supervishon ta tuma lugá den kuadro di Landsverordening Identificatie bij Dienstverlening
(LID) i e Landsverordening Melding Ongebruikelijke Transacties (LvMOT). Alabes e Regla i Regulashonan
pa Makelarnan ta publiká riba wepsait di FIU ta importante. E dokumentu por wòrdu usá komo un manual
pa makelar nan unda ta splika e legislashon mas a fondo. Tipo di dokumento asina tambe ta disponibel pa
otro dunadó nan di servisio manera notario, diler di auto i joyeria. Riba e wepsait di FIU tambe tin
dokumentonan di trabou disponibel relashoná ku por ehèmpel ‘red flags’ of indikashon ku ta trata di
labamentu di plaka.
E makelar ku a keda kondená den e kaso aki mester paga un but dian Nafl 15.000,- di kua Nafl 5.000,- ta
kondishonal. FIU den koperashon ku OM lo sigui pone atenshon riba investigashon di kliente i tambe pa
mèldu transakshonnan inusual na FIU. Den 2020 FIU lo pone speshal atenshon riba abogado i huristanan,
akountènt i notarionan.
REAL ESTATE AGENT SENTENCED
Failure to conduct customer due diligence is punishable
The court ordered a real estate agent to pay a fine of Nafl. 15.000,- , for failing to conduct a client
inquiry. The provision of services to anonymous clients is prohibited.
This criminal case was started following an audit by the Supervisory Department of the FIU (Financial
Intelligence Unit Curaçao, formerly the MOT) at the relevant Real Estate Agent. In view of the many
shortcomings in client inquiries, the FIU filed a complaint with the Public Prosecutor’s Office. The
complaint was part of a project in which the FIU filed charges against four real estate agents and one civillaw notary. In all cases a transaction offer was made; only this case led to a summons and conviction.
The provision of services to anonymous or not fully identified clients is not permitted, which is why a
broker is obliged to conduct a client inquiry prior to the provision of services. Through the client inquiry,
the broker should gain insight into who the client is and with whom the client does business. It is not only
the identification of clients that is important in this context; an important part of this client inquiry is also
determining the ‘source of funds’.
Brokers and notaries are required to conduct client due diligence and report unusual transactions to the
FIU (Financial Intelligence Unit, formerly the MOT). If they deliberately fail to do so, they are guilty of a
crime. The FIU also monitors compliance with these rules for this and other non-financial professions and
institutions. Supervision takes place within the framework of the National Ordinance Identification at
Service Provision (LID) and the National Ordinance Notification of Unusual Transactions (LvMOT). The
Regulations and Guidelines for Brokers published on the FIU’s website are also important. That document
can be seen as a binding handbook for brokers in which the legislation is further explained in a structured
manner. Such documents are also available to other service providers such as notaries, vehicle dealerships
and jewellers. There are also work documents available on the FIU’s website concerning, for example, ‘red
flags’ or indications of possible money laundering.
The now convicted real estate agent has to pay a fine of Nafl 15000,- of which Nafl 5000,- is conditional.
The FIU, in cooperation with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, will continue to draw attention to conducting
client surveys and reporting unusual registrations to the FIU. In 2020, the FIU will pay particular attention
to independent professionals, such as lawyers and legal professionals, accountants and civil-law notaries.
More information on registration and reporting to the FIU, as well as on the supervision carried out by
the FIU, can be found at http://www.fiucuracao.cw.
