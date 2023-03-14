At the start of the 6th edition of the SXM Music Festival this past weekend, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Arthur Lambriex met and welcomed Black Coffee, at the SXM Airport. Black Coffee is a South African DJ, record producer and songwriter. Present was Member of Parliament Rolando Bryson and Lisa Coffi, Visitor Relations/Product Development from the Tourism Bureau.

The other performer Ghazi Shami, a Palestinian-American music technologist, record producer, audio engineer, and entrepreneur, was met by Member of Parliament Rolando Bryson.

Minister Lambriex stated that the SXM Music Festival was indeed beneficial in many ways to St. Maarten as a whole and brought thousands of visitors and music enthusiasts from over many parts of the world to enjoy our beautiful island. We look forward to more events where tourists from all over can come to St. Maarten and enjoy our hospitality, our wonderful beaches, and our excellent nightlife.