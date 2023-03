Please note, due to the Public Meeting of the Parliament of Sint Maarten regarding the Budget 2023, scheduled to be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 10:00am, the Council of Ministers has taken the decision to cancel the Press Briefing scheduled for Wednesday March 15, 2023.

The Public Meeting of Parliament can be followed via the Facebook page of the Government of Sint Maarten & SXMGOV Radio 107.9fm.

Like this: Like Loading...