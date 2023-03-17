For students and parents

“My Study or Career, My Choice: Careers You Didn’t Know About That Make Bank” March 23rd

PHILIPSBURG – Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport is organizing a free workshop entitled “My Study, My Choice: Careers You Didn’t Know About That Make Bank.”

This workshop will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the meeting room on the first floor of the Government Administration Building from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

The aim of this workshop is to ensure that students attending will receive information on how to prepare for the career that they want, but also names of careers they did not know about but could potentially interest them. Students will also be introduced to careers that have higher earning potential and what factors they should consider before pursuing a career or study. Alongside this information, students will also learn what are the educational or skills requirements needed for the career of their choice.

This workshop is geared towards students who are recent or soon to be graduates of secondary school who are interested in planning for their career. Aspects such as length of training or study will be discussed as well as tips to finding out if a career choice is a good match for a student’s personality. Parents are also urged to encourage their children to attend since this is beneficial to them.

Students and parents are encouraged to contact SSSD at 543-1235 for more information or to register for the workshop on March 23, 2023. They can also visit the SSSD office, which is located in the Gaspy’s Building across from the Police Station and next to WIB.